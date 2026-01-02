Shelter Island Library News and Happenings

A rendering of the expanded Shelter Island Public Library.(Courtesy illustration)

Building News

Work continues non-stop on the existing building. All interior steel has been completed, walls and ceiling are being framed, and the HVAC and plumbing roughed out. Walking through the old building, the new layout has taken shape and it’s now possible to see how the existing space is being re-configured for a small conference room, new patron space and more; you can see the floor plans on the library’s website. The steel and fittings for the new wing are expected to be on-site within the next couple of weeks. And as of now, the project is both on target and on budget. As always, if you have any questions about any aspect of this, Library Director Terry Lucas will be happy to answer them.

January Happenings

January may be cold and bleak but not at the Library. The program offerings this month are breaking some exciting new ground as Sara Garcia hits her stride as the new Director of Adult Programming and Jane Olivia, the new Youth Services Librarian, gets going, as well.

Where is Uzbekistan and why would you want to go there? On Friday, Jan. 16, local artist Roz Dimon will answer those questions and more as she tells us about her recent travels to this famed Silk Road locale. Late last year, Roz and nine other artists were invited to show their work at CAMUZ, the Contemporary Art Museum of Uzbekistan. She’ll talk about the people, the architectural wonders and the Uzbekistan culture that she and her husband experienced on this unique trip. The program will take place at 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on St. Mary’s Road.

2026 is the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. In honor of this milestone, former lawyers and now librarians Terry Lucas and Mara Zonderman will host a series of eight programs on the Bill of Rights. The two women will discuss the history and relevancy of this key element of our governance and its role in the founding of our nation. The first talk will take place on Friday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. via Zoom and will cover what led to the creation of the Bill of Rights, who was and was not in favor of it and why and how concerns about the monarchy and slavery played a part. Check the Library website or the Reporter for subsequent dates and topics.

Among our programs for children, the ever-popular BenAnna Band will be back on Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. at the Legion Hall and the next day, Hannah the Therapy Dog will be back for another installment of “Tails and Tales” for readers of all ages. Whether you’re an accomplished reader or just learning your ABC’s, join the fun on Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 4:30 pm.

Collection Highlights

The third season of “White Lotus” is now available on DVD.

The Staff Favorite for the month is “Under the Whispering Door,” a novel by T. J. Klune, a heartwarming story about grief, found family and love.

The online resources available to you with your library card continue to expand constantly. From “Vet Now” (helpful information for veterans trying to navigate the VA bureaucracy) to “Auto Repair Source,” to “New York State Physician Profile” or “Home Improvement Reference Center,” there is something to help or entertain everybody. Access these sites and many, many more by going to the home page on the Library’s website — shelterislandpubliclibrary.org — and click on “Online Resources” at the top of the page.

This is a small sampling of what’s going on at your library. Check out the website or stop by the trailer to learn what’s going on and what new items are on hand.

See you@ the library!