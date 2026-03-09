Bird flu a possibility in deaths of Island shore birds: Multiple carcasses found on beaches

Dead Canada geese lined the shore in Jamesport late last month. (Credit: Daniel Franc)

Late last week, while on a regular tour of Crescent Beach, Animal Control Officer Jenny Zahler came upon a grim sight. Lying in the sand were a dozen dead shore birds: eight Canada geese, a bufflehead duck and three other ducks.

A few days later, the ACO came upon the same distressing scenes at Reel Point, Crab Creek, Wades Beach, Menhaden Lane, Shell Beach and Bootleggers Alley, where she found at least 24 dead birds, or parts of birds that had been the work of predators.

A few weeks ago, speaking with the Reporter about dead wild fowl being discovered in large numbers on North Fork beaches, Office Zahler said she had not seen a proliferation of dead birds on the Island, but that has changed seemingly overnight.

The causes for the death of so many birds has been attributed to starvation due the fierce winter weather and snow cover, which restrict feeding places, but also bird flu, or Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI.) Officer Zahler told the Reporter after learning of the bird deaths on the North Fork, “As far as I know, we’ve never had bird flu here.” The ACO said she has sent numerous incapacitated birds for testing in the past, but none have ever tested positive for bird flu. That could change.

There have been reports of bird flu in Southold and Southampton, and the ACO said, “I don’t think it’s realistic to think it’s not going to happen here.”

The Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center has provided posters specially for Shelter Island that the ACO has placed around the Island where people either walk their dogs or stroll by themselves, alerting them to the issue.

Part of the posters state: “There is no treatment for HPAI in birds, so the only option for wildlife rehabilitators is humane euthanasia. Call the number below to report a sick bird to ensure we can arrange for pick up. Taking these animals may put other animals in the facility at risk, so we may reach capacity and not be able to respond.

“Do NOT handle, transport any sick birds or other wildlife yourself. CALL Shelter Island Animal Control 631-208-7698.”

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) received numerous reports last month of dead or sick waterfowl along Peconic Bay, and several East End experts are sounding the alarm.

“There’s plenty of reports of where they’re showing neurological signs when they’re alive,” said Jennifer Murray of Turtleback Conservation Center. “Their head tilts or swimming in circles, lethargy, and that’s what our Canada geese are displaying,” she said. Reports and videos of geese displaying symptoms have been circulating on social media as well.

One of those reports included an estimated 106 dead Canada geese off Simmons Point in Jamesport. Times Review confirmed over 100 dead birds along the shoreline and in Peconic Bay. A number of birds were alive, but displaying symptoms of HPAI.

The licensed rehabbers at Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center in Hampton Bays are also seeing an uptick in cases. “Every year we see avian influenza flare up around this time of year,” confirmed Ryan Gilmartin, an animal care assistant. “Last year in particular was quite bad. A lot of the domestic poultry farms were hit pretty hard, having to euthanize their flocks. A large amount came into our hospital [then], and we are seeing a pretty large amount [of Canada geese] so far this year as well.”

Evelyn Alexander will take in sick and injured wildlife found east of the William Floyd Parkway if space at the facility allows.

Bald eagles and bird flu

Mr. Gilmartin noted that the center has received calls of concern about bald eagles eating the dead geese and potentially contracting HPAI. Ms. Murray has also heard reports of bald eagles eating the geese as well. She said to report dead eagles to the NYSDEC hotline 1-844-332-3267.

To help with monitoring HPAI in waterfowl, the NYSDEC built a reporting tool to be used when multiple dead birds — either the same species or different ones in the same area — are found.

Times Review made use of said tool Feb. 17 after a quick stop at Meetinghouse Creek Park in Aquebogue. The typical winter waterfowl assortment of bufflehead ducks and hooded mergansers were swimming among ten dead Canada geese and four dead swans.

Staying safe from HPAI

Beyond reporting mortalities, according to the NYSDEC, the public can help minimize risk and limit disease spread by preventing contact between domestic animals and wild birds. They also said to assume groups of birds found deceased are HPAI-positive and to avoid them.

Should removal be necessary, NYSDEC advises use of disposable gloves, a mask and eye protection. Avoid direct contact with the carcass by using a shovel and washing hands and clothing immediately after with soap and hot water. Carcasses should be triple-bagged and placed in an outdoor trash receptacle.

For more information on keeping other species safe from HPAI, such as song birds and home poultry flocks, see turtlebackconservationcenter.com.