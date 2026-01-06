Island varsity boys basketball team back from the break

The 2025-26 Boys Varsity Basketball Team. Back row, from left: Head Coach Michael ‘Zack’ Mundy, Nate Sanwald, Kaden Gibbs, Evan Weslek, Ari Waife, Ryan Sanwald, Assistant Coach Matt Dunning. Front row, from left: Liam Sobejana, Daniel Hernandez, Lucas Reiter, Jackson Rohrer. Not pictured, Harry Clark, Sebi Martinez. (Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island varsity boys basketball team continued its early-season schedule against league and non-league opponents in the weeks leading up to winter break and the new year, showing flashes of growth despite a challenging start in the win column.

After earning its first victory of the season with a decisive 70–31 win over Our Savior New American School on Dec. 15, the Islanders returned to league play at home against the Pierson Whalers before traveling to face the Port Jefferson Royals following the winter recess.

As of Monday, Jan. 5, the Islanders had one victory and six losses on the season, following losses to Pierson on Dec. 18 and to Port Jefferson on Saturday, Jan. 3. Shelter Island traveled to face the Southold Settlers on Monday, Jan. 5, before returning home to host the Greenport Porters on Wednesday, Jan. 7, with scores unavailable at press time.

The Islanders will also host the Ross School on Friday, Jan. 9, in a doubleheader with the girls’ junior varsity team. The girls are scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 5 p.m., as part of Spirit Week.

Despite the team’s record, Evan Weslek has continued to produce offensively. Entering the season with 737 career points, Weslek has combined for 53 points over his last two games and, as of Monday, Jan. 5, ranks seventh in Suffolk County and 17th on Long Island in scoring averaging 20.8 points per game.

Islanders Hang with Whalers in Competitive Home Loss

The Islanders came out fired up against the Whalers at home Thursday, Dec. 18, before the winter break. Evan Weslek hit a 3-pointer, a free throw, and a 2-point basket to start the Islanders’ offense. Ryan Sanwald added two midrange jumpers and a layup. Jackson Rohrer knocked down a 3, and Nate Sanwald added another 3 to bring Shelter Island to 16 points in the quarter.

Shelter Island maintained the lead, closing out the quarter on top 16–8. In the second, Weslek continued his run, getting to the foul line three times and knocking down four of six free throws. Ari Waife added 2 points, and Harry Clark added another 2, giving Shelter Island 8 points in the quarter. Pierson began to climb back into the game, scoring 25 points in the second. Pierson’s full-court press caused problems despite Shelter Island breaking it successfully at times. At halftime, Pierson had taken the lead 33-24.

With the game still in reach, Shelter Island continued to fight in the third quarter. Weslek scored 2 points, added another 2, knocked down a free throw, and followed with another basket. Jackson Rohrer added a made free throw, and Waife added another from the line, totaling 9 points for the Islanders.

However, turnovers hurt Shelter Island, allowing Pierson to score 21 points in the quarter. Pierson knocked down five 3-pointers and added three 2-point baskets, and the game began to slip away as the score sat at 54-33 at the end of the quarter.

In the fourth, Pierson sealed the game with 9 points, scoring on a 3-pointer and three 2-point baskets. The Islanders answered with 15 points. Kaden Gibbs scored 2 points, Waife added 2 from the free-throw line, Ryan Sanwald scored 2, and Weslek added 8 points inside the paint, including a made free throw on a one-and-one.

Shelter Island closed the gap late, but fell short by the final score of 63-48. Weslek finished with an impressive 28 points.

Islanders Stay Close With Port Jeff in 10-Point Loss

The team traveled to Port Jefferson following the winter recess on Jan. 3, and once again opened the game with an electric start. Weslek knocked down two 3-pointers and added a layup. Ryan Sanwald scored on a 3-pointer and two layups, while Waife added 2 points, giving Shelter Island a 17-point lead.

For much of the quarter, Port Jefferson was held to just 2 points before knocking down a late 2-pointer to close the gap to 17-4 at the end of the first.

The Royals began to respond in the second quarter, but not by much. Weslek added another 3 and another 2-point basket, while Ryan Sanwald scored 4 points inside the paint. Shelter Island scored 9 in the quarter. Port Jefferson found its rhythm, knocking down three 3-pointers and adding 4 points in the paint for 13 points in the quarter, trimming the lead to 26-17 in the Islanders’ favor.

The game turned in the third quarter. Shelter Island was held to just 2 points, both scored by Weslek. A new Royals defensive press shut down the Islanders offense. Port Jefferson scored 23 points in the quarter, putting up 16 points in the paint, two 3-pointers, and a free throw, pushing the game out of reach.

Shelter Island continued to fight in the fourth. Weslek scored 8 points inside and added a made free throw on a one-and-one, totaling 9 points in the quarter. Waife added two free throws, giving Shelter Island 12 points.

Port Jefferson scored 10 points in the quarter, knocking down two 3-pointers, a 2-point basket, and two free throws, securing the win, 50-40. Weslek once again led the Islanders with 25 points.

From the Bench

Following the Islanders’ recent stretch, Head Coach Michael “Zack” Mundy reflected on Shelter Island’s performances with the Reporter. Against Pierson, Coach Mundy said the Islanders’ opening stood out. “We had a very strong start,” he said. “We went up early, we were up big and kept the lead until about halfway through the second quarter.”

Pierson eventually climbed back into the game, something the coach said has become a familiar challenge. “It was kind of our typical third-quarter downfall,” he said. “But I was really happy with the way we played. Only losing by 15 to a really good Pierson team, we saw a lot of good things on film and a lot of things we’re trying to fix.”

Coach Mundy said the winter break provided limited team time, but still proved productive. “You always have big plans over break, but people get sick, people are away,” he said. “The biggest thing was individual workouts. Getting on the shooting machine, fixing jump shots, and working on little things. Once we had everyone back, we put in a new offense, and I think that helped.”

Looking back at the loss to Port Jefferson, Coach Mundy again pointed to a strong opening. “It was a 10-point game, and we were in it most of the time,” he said. “Again, a great first quarter. The second quarter wasn’t tragic — we knew they were going to start hitting shots. They missed a lot early, and we knew they’d warm up.” The turning point came after halftime. “The third quarter killed us,” Coach Mundy said. “We only scored 2 points, and they went on a 20–2 run.”

Despite that, Coach Mundy said the Islanders responded late. “I was honestly surprised it was only a 10-point game with how that third quarter went,” he said. “In the fourth, we put on a press, got some stops, and forced some steals. There are things we could’ve done differently, but we learned a lot from that loss.”

The coach also addressed Evan Weslek’s recent scoring surge, noting that while he’s carried the offense at times, balance remains a priority. “Our offense isn’t all about Evan,” he said. “It’s about getting touches in the paint, cutting, and creating scoring opportunities. Evan’s at his best when he’s cutting, getting downhill, driving, and getting to the foul line.”

Weslek scored 28 points against Pierson and 25 against Port Jefferson, totaling 53 points over the two games. “That’s good for us,” Coach Mundy said, “but everyone else has to get involved now. We need everyone to score.”