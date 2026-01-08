Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 8, 2026
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Oct. 31, 2025.
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
• 1 Pandion Development LLC to Pandion H. Trust & Pandion W. Trust, 1 Pandion Road (700-16-1-5.002) (R) $12,850,000
AQUEBOGUE (11931)
• Marie Kessler Trust to Tracy Kessler & Kristi Daly, 98 Jacobs Place (600-86-4-10.001) (R) $750,000
EAST MARION (11939)
• Lambros Gavalas & George Manolangas to Steven Zacharski LLC, 970 Trumans Path (1000-31-12-5.002) (R) $925,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Karen Paisley to Keith & Michelle Dutcher, 14 Stirling Cove (1001-3.01-1-14) (R) $1,115,000
• Christopher Lanzaro to Michael Verdirame & Stephanie Ebeyer, 162 Central Avenue (1001-5-1-12) (R) $1,100,000
JAMESPORT (11947)
• Monica Desmond to Jeffrey & Susan Zieniewicz, 61 Morningside Avenue (600-93-2-16) (R) $990,000
LAUREL (11948)
• Edna-Mae Christie Living Trust to Van de Wetering Estates LLC, 675 North Oakwood Road (1000-127-7-15.002) (R) $715,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Veronica Nasary to Randi & Sean Lally, 900 Fox Hollow Road (1000-113-6-22) (R) $2,310,000
• Ellen Rieger to Vito & Shirley D’Angelo, 4235 Camp Mineola Road (1000-123-5-25) (R) $1,580,000
• Lemonaid Home LLC to Maison North Fork LLC, 2850 Reeve Road (1000-100-1-7) (R) $1,410,000
PECONIC (11958)
• Estate of Stella Sakowicz to Groverlane24 Corp, 725 Peconic Lane (1000-75-5-3) (R) $422,750
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Dalia Frumkin & Lisa Brateman to George & Diane Lopez, 18 Tall Tree Circle (600-2.01-2-18) (R) $1,250,000
• Eric B Besso (Referee) & 888 Pondview LLC (Defendant) to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, 888 Pondview Road (600-107-2-49) (R) $833,757
• Estate of Marion Stroup to Michael Bieber & Justine Ciarleglio, 19 Phillips Lane (600-46-1-16) (R) $725,000
• Harriet McDonald to Ervin Fuentes, 832 Ostrander Avenue (600-107-4-30.001) (R) $635,000
• Maria Purcell to 658 Northville Turnpike LLC, 658 Northville Turnpike (600-106-3-2) (R) $540,000
• William Zilnicki to Teresa Zilnicki, Sound Avenue (600-42-1-17) (V) $225,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Brion Lewis & Leslie Simitch to Adam & Erica True, 315 Maple Lane (1000-64-1-24) (R) $2,300,000
• Kathleen Martini to Kelly & Kevin Feeney, 4710 Old North Road (1000-55-2-8.004) (R) $1,350,000
• Sally McCormick & Carol Covelli to Angel Chimmo, 565 Barley Lane (1000-59-4-5.010) (R) $800,000
• Integrity Equity Partners LLC to Scott DeSimone, 10715 Soundview Avenue (1000-54-5-37.001) (V) $600,000
• Estate of Marilyn Schmitt to James & Amanda Neville, 900 Pine Avenue (1000-77-3-4) (R) $525,000
• Roula Theofanis to Dennis & Pauline Yuelys, 11755 Soundview Avenue (1000-54-5-43.001) (R) $360,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)