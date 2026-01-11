Up All Night: Sagtown coffee bar is the East End’s latest day-to-night hot spot

(Credit: Emily toy)

It’s a known fact that caffeine can make you more alert, if not a little buzzy — but for espresso-loving night owls who like to frequent Sagtown Coffee (78 Main St., Sag Harbor, 631-725-8696), this winter you’ll get to combine your favorite day-to-night things.

Weekends at Sagtown now offer a later-night option for socializing and sipping. The concept, entitled Sagtown Après, launched at the end of November and turns one of the old whaling village’s coffee beloved dens into another option for evening entertainment.

With curated music grooving from the sound system, expect a menu of wine by the glass or bottle, beer and small bites offered every Thursday to Sunday, from 5 to 10 p.m. The candlelit vibe is cozy and casual, and a plus of the wine list is every one of the 10 bottles offered also can be purchases by the glass — and with respect to pricing in a region that isn’t shy about well-over-$20 glasses of so-so sips, Sagtown keeps theirs at $20 and under (well under, for the most part), which is a refreshing sight in more ways than one.

Beer options are short and sweet, but skew local with Montauk pilsner and Greenport Harbor Ale’s IPA (and both are $8 a pop, sticking to the reasonably priced theme). Food options are fun and festive — think Swedish meatballs, duck confit, grilled cheese and tomato soup, honey-butter slathered biscuits, mini waffles with ice cream and other happy treats. And 90% of it? Under 20 bucks. Hit ’em up!