Shelter Island Lions call for Citizen of the Year nominees

Volunteering is such a deeply ingrained part of Shelter Island life that many individuals contribute quietly in their own ways, unnoticed, yet together they make this community work and keep it strong. The Lions Club, an Island organization that has worked to serve others for 75 years, each year calls on community members to shine a spotlight on someone as Citizen of the Year.

The motto of Lions Clubs everywhere is “We Serve.” The Shelter Island Lions Club, chartered in 1950, provides the Island with a wide array of social and community services. Despite Shelter Island being the smallest of the towns of Suffolk County, it has the largest Lions membership — over 100 members.

Through its fundraising and volunteerism, it supports valued Island programs, from scholarships to sports teams to helping families with food and fuel.

The club seeks to celebrate the importance of volunteering, not only to recognize one individual. Indeed, some years nominees have been hesitant to accept the award, reflecting a commitment to quietly helping others, never seeking thanks or praise. But we all know those individuals, and collectively they make Shelter Island a better place to live.

Now is the time to put their names forward. You may, indeed, know someone who consistently helps Islanders in need. Many Islanders wear more than one hat, supporting numerous organizations or working on their own to fill an unmet need.

It’s hard to conceive of our Island community thriving as it does, without the numerous acts of caring that these volunteers provide. In honoring a Citizen of the Year, the Lions seek to keep this tradition alive, encouraging others to lend their time and talents where they see a neighbor in need.

If you think of someone you’d like to nominate, it’s easy to submit their name — please do so by Feb. 26.

What are the qualifications?

There are no formal qualifications. According to Dr. Frank Adipietro, the Citizenship Committee chairman, the Club is looking for an individual who has a long history of actively helping others. The Citizenship Committee also includes Ken Pysher, Jim Read, Frank Vecchio and Mary-Faith Westervelt. Nominees must reside on Shelter Island. Nominees do not have to be members of the Shelter Island Lions.

How do I submit a nomination?

First, you may submit more than one nomination. The nomination form is available at ShelterIslandLions.org/Citizenship-Award/

It can be returned via email to [email protected], or if you prefer, mail it to: Shelter Island Lions Club, P.O. Box 760, Shelter Island, N.Y. 11964.

Why is this important?

For each of the past 49 years, the Lions Club has recognized people who have made a significant difference to Island life.

Dr. Adipietro says, “The Citizenship Award embodies volunteerism at its best. Each year’s Citizen of the Year symbolizes the spirit that makes our Island home a very special place.”

Have questions? Call 631-209-7452.