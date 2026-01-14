Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 14, 2026
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Nov. 7, 2025.
SHELTER ISLAND Heights (11965)
• Grainne Coen to Emily Farber, 42 Stearns Point Road (700-13-2-25) (R) $3,950,000
BAITING HOLLOW (11933)
• John Gordon to Ralph & Kayla Elsegood, 10 Harper Road (600-38-3-31) (R) $741,000
CALVERTON (11933)
• Dawn O’Donnell to Richard & Patricia Shannon, 1 Mastro Court (600-80-2-2.018) (R) $1,115,000
EAST MARION (11939)
• Robert & Stephanie Ingram to Edward Young & Janet Castro, 600 Shipyard Lane (1000-35-8-5.008) (R) $1,100,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Kevin & Kirsten Rousell to Jason Birnhak, 173 Pier Avenue (600-8-2-12.008) (R) $1,747,000
• Mary Olsen to William & Cecelia Lynch, 107 Scenic Lake Drive (600-82.02-1-107) (R) $640,000
• Andrew Przepiorowski to Jorge Buitrago & Liceth Osorio, 209 Horton Avenue (600-81-2-13) (R) $565,000
• Georgette Zenk & Joanne Malahias to Ostrander Property Holdings LLC, 901 Ostrander Avenue (600-107-3-25) (R) $240,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Timothy & Lori McKiernan to Dena Elamrousi, 6980 North Bayview Road (1000-79-7-6) (R) $785,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)