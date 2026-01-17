Town to purchase house on School Street: Could be used for affordable housing

The house on School Street that the town acquired at an auction sale. (Credit: Mary Ellen McGayhey)

The Community Housing Board (CHB) got some promising news Thursday, Jan. 15, with word the Town won its bid to acquire 2 School Street. The agreement appears ready for a closing within 30 days of a Jan. 15 auction.

Once the Town owns the property, it will be assessed in terms of its best use and entered into the Facilities Master Plan. “One of the better uses might be for housing,” Deputy Supervisor Meg Larsen said.

As for the Town’s bid on the property, that is not expected to be released until after the closing, Councilman Benjamin said. Ms. Larsen and Mr. Dyett are liaisons to the CHB.

Town officials have not yet been allowed within the house, but Mr. Dyett speculated since the house is set for a closing, a request to inspect the inside might be scheduled.

Last week the Town Board passed a resolution enabling Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams or Town Attorney Thomas Crouch to participate in the auction and if won, to allow for a bond anticipation note not to exceed $2 million that would be subject to a permissive referendum. The advertisement for the property had listed a cost of $500,000 but if a bond is issued, it could also cover renovations that could be needed on the property and/or future purchases of properties.

Currently, the Town owns no other properties that could accommodate a new FIT Center to move it from the school; improved space for the Senior Center currently in the basement of the medial building; an additional community center; and land for future affordable rentals and sale houses.