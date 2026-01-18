Shelter Island Town Board notes: Jan. 18, 2026

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

At its regular meeting on Jan. 12, appointments to Town committees were approved, including: Matthew Williamson to the Waterways Management Advisory as chairman; William Geraghty to the WAC; Dan Halstead as a member of the West Neck Water District Board; Peter McCracken as chairman of the Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board; and Edward Katta and Tim Sheehan as volunteers for the Recreation Department.

Title changes for two Highway Department employees were approved by the Board. Anthony Reiter was made Construction Equipment Manager and Ray Sanwald was made Automotive Equipment Manager.

Expenses were approved, including $4,825 to Creative Information Systems of Newark, N.J. for the SMS Turbo software Annual Support and Maintenance contract for 2026; $1,033 to Edmunds Gov Tech of Northfield, N.J. for iTax Web Portal Maintenance; $3,885 for annual software subscription from RecDesk of Willison, Vt.: and $8,702 to Lexipol of Dallas, Tex. for the annual law enforcement procedures, manuals and daily training bulletins for the Police Department.

The Board accepted a donation from Greg James of $2,500 to be used in support of the Deer & Tick Committee for the Deer Reduction Management expense account.