Can you hear me now? Company outlines remedies for spotty cell service

It has been a year and a half since the Town Board explored a service, which works with other area municipalities, after the company pitched its service to Shelter Island to improve cellphone communications.

Last week Susan Rebold of Orlando, Fla.-based CityScape Consultants was back before the Town Board to talk about work underway in Southold, North Haven and Sag Harbor. The company would examine existing wireless communications on the Island looking for gaps — areas where there is weak or no service — for those who depend on connections for their mobile phone and other communications. The examination would include determining the coverage capacity of existing towers and the effects on that capacity of seasonal changes.

The Island might have good to excellent communications during the winter, but when spring arrives bringing a large spike in population competing for limited resources, interruptions in service could increase.

“You might have a sluggish network” incapable of handling the greater demand, Ms. Rebold said.

There are several ways of beefing up service depending on where the gaps exist, what interference is causing the gaps and how persistent problems with mobile service there are, Ms. Rebold said.

According to CityScape’s website, “We will always advocate for finding the best solutions to bridge common concerns of the ever-increasing need for wireless technology and the siting of that wireless infrastructure by the industry … CityScape Consultants has represented thousands of communities across the nation and we are NOT affiliated with any tower owner or service provider.”

There are macro cell antennas that can enhance service over areas of 1.5 to 3 miles, and smaller units that can enhance service over small gaps of 300 to 400 feet. The macro dishes raise cell service capacity in areas where fiber doesn’t exist, Ms. Rebold said.

When a CityScape representative met with the Town Board in 2024, the service was quoted initially at $50,000, but would drop to $28,700 if four towns signed up and $23,400 if five municipalities signed on together.

Each town would have its existing wireless service mapped to show where there are gaps in communication and would be guided to develop plans to fill those gaps. The process would consider several factors, including vegetation and heights that could be cell communications.

The Town wasn’t budgeted for the expense in late 2024 and the 2025 budget also didn’t include money for the service. No allocation exists for the current year.

In 2020, firefighters noted there were gaps they experienced in cell service when trying to seek mutual aid for fires on parts of the Island. They won support for a new tower at the Cobbetts Lane firehouse that seems to have solved the problem.

But problems persisted for some in Shorewood, Silver Beach and other parts of the Island. Pam Demarest told the Town Board back then that her Verizon Cell Service on Ram Island was fine, but workmen on her property who used other carriers had difficulties with their phones.

Deputy Supervisor Meg Larsen at the time said she was aware of mobile phone service gaps, adding that they were worse in warm weather months.

Ms. Larsen is a Verizon customer, and had her own difficult experience back in 2023 when she had no service while trying to call 911 from the Shorewood area. She and Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams said the Town was still considering a request to join other East End municipalities working with CityScape Consultants.