Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 25, 2026
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Nov. 14, 2025.
SHELTER ISLAND Heights (11965)
• First Freds Lane LLC to David Williams, 8 Freds Lane (700-18-2-61) (R) $3,850,000
AQUEBOGUE (11931)
• Douglas Borge & Kristin Harbes to Keira McCarthy, 60 Church Lane (600-67-2-18) (R) $579,000
BAITING HOLLOW (11933)
• Palamara Family Trust to Brian Pace, 70 Jean Court (600-15-2-9.002) (R) $940,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Kevin & Susan Boix to Michael Ziegelbaum & Wendy Carnel, 1390 Country Club Drive (1000-109-3-2.015) (R) $1,700,000
EAST MARION (11939)
• Estate of Helen Bouklas to George & Evangela Georgaklis, 530 The Strand (1000-21-5-2) (R) $1,807,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Brendan & Taryn Callahan to Timothy & Cynthia Gilbert, 805 Captain Kidd Drive (1000-106-5-9) (R) $975,000
• Joseph Robinson to 935 Meday LLC, 935 Meday Avenue (1000-113-9-2.001) (R) $900,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Estate of Jean Boyd-Hudson to Ricardo Angel, 18 J T Blvd (600-120-1-26) (R) $500,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
•Thomas & Mary Deierlein to Nicholas Granato, 770 Chablis Path (1000-51-3-3.010) (R) $1,297,500
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)