Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Jan. 27, 2026

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters.(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Gregory Deeg of Sag Harbor was ticketed on Jan. 16 on South Ferry Road for unlicensed operation of a vehicle with registration suspended.

Harris Archer of Richmond, Va. received a summons on Jan. 16 for failure to keep right on Ram Island Drive.

John Needham of Shelter Island received a summons on Jan. 22 for an uninspected vehicle on Manhanset Road.

Edgar Anaya of East Marion was ticketed on North Ferry Road on Jan. 22 for an uninspected vehicle.

ACCIDENTS

On Jan. 16, Olivia Garrison of East Hampton was driving on North Ferry Road when her vehicle was struck by a deer. Damage exceeded $1,000.

On Jan. 17, a deer ran into the roadway at Prospect Avenue, striking a vehicle operated by Anthony Menez of Shelter Island, causing damage exceeding $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

An officer responded on Jan. 16 to a complaint of pool water being pumped down a driveway and flowing into wetlands at a Center location. The pumping had stopped and the employee on site had been unaware the water had reached the wetlands. The officer contacted the owner to advise about the Town Code. A downed tree limb in the Center was moved from a roadway on the 17th.

On Jan. 17, an officer investigated a report that a person might have been seeking shelter from the cold weather and sleeping in a Heights structure; the midnight police tour was to be advised to follow up and offer resources if needed.

Police conducted radar enforcement in the Center and Cartwright on Jan. 16; the Center on the 17th and 19th. The Shelter Island and Heights Highway departments were notified of snowy road conditions on Jan. 18.

Police investigated an open door found in the Heights and determined no signs of criminal activity were present on Jan. 20.

An officer joined the 1st Grade for “Lunch with a Police Officer” on Jan. 21. A DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) lesson was taught to the 5th Grade on Jan. 21.

A complainant wished to document on the 21st that two males had been observed on his property; they had exited when asked to leave.

A South Ferry employee reported on Jan. 21 a driver failing to pay the fare; the driver subsequently paid for the round trip.

In other reports: Police conducted school crossing duty; provided security for a basketball game; responded to accidental 911 calls; and assisted with ferry traffic.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On Jan. 16, the Animal Control Officer responded to a report of an injured goose; the ACO followed the goose to the water and it swam away. The ACO assisted with searches for dogs at large.

ALARMS

A fire alarm in a South Ferry commercial location was accidentally activated by contractors on Jan. 19. Shelter Island Fire Department was advised that it was a false alarm, confirmed by SIFD Chief Chavez. An officer responded to a motion alarm at a Menantic residence on Jan. 20 and was advised that it was accidental.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on Jan. 18, 20, 21, and 22. Two persons were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital. One person was transported to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital for treatment.