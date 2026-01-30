Shelter Island braces for another weekend winter storm

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Here we go again.

The Island is gearing up for another winter storm headed our way Sunday into Monday, exactly the time-line for last weekend’s event — called “Winter Storm Fern” — that departed after depositing a foot of snow.

Police Chief Jim Read, who is the Emergency Management Coordinator for Sheltr Island, said Thursday that he and his team are monitoring what has been dubbed “Winter Storm Gianna.”

Chief Read said his reports indicate that sustained winds of 35 to 40 mph — with higher gusts possible are expected when Gianna arrives, much higher than last weekend’s storm. It will stay cold, with daytime temperatures in the 20-32-degree range and at night it will drop down into the 20s.

The Town’s Emergency Management Team is looking at an increased potential for coastal flooding, but less snow than Fern brought to the Island, Chief Read said.

“Forecast confidence is still developing,” he added. “The exact impacts will depend on the track of the low-pressure system, and the GFS and European models are not yet in full agreement. We’re expecting the storm path to become more defined by later on Friday, which should give us a clearer understanding of potential effects on Shelter Island.”

Chief Read noted, “I will also be in contact with PSEG over the next few days to discuss their planning and potential staging of equipment on the Island.”

It will remain bitterly cold across the East End. For today, Friday, Jan. 30, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Cold Weather Advisory, with wind chills forecast to be as low as 5 below zero.

After a sunny day, clouds move in tonight with a low around 10 degrees, according to the NWS, with winds out of the west at 9 to 11 mph, gusting as high as 22 mph, making it feel like zero degrees.