Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 30, 2026
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Nov. 11, 2025.
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
• Betsy Cornwell to Nicholas Marsh & Marie Bishko, 101 South Midway Road (700-23-2-5) (R) $875,000
• Ana Willumsen to Kristin & Joseph Lavin, 33B South Midway Road (700-19-1-119.003) (R) $790,000
SHELTER ISLAND Heights (11965)
• Maria Maggenti to Nicole Bilu, 57 North Menantic Road (700-14-2-80.001) (R) $1,275,000
AQUEBOGUE (11931)
• Gabriel & Lisa Zahralban to Esteban Gonzalez & Jessica Aucapina, 82 Trout Brook Lane (600-112-2-19.003) (R) $759,000
CALVERTON (11933)
• Estate of Joseph Velazquez to Donald Visek & Jenna Cichy, 141 Jakes Lane (600-99-2-4.011) (R) $695,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Avelno LLC to Dropping Dimes LLC, 12120 New Suffolk Avenue (1000-116-6-10.002) (R) $11,200,000
• Robert McCaughey to Joseph Salvatore & Kara Czerniecki, 2860 Pine Tree Road (1000-104-2-17) (R) $1,075,000
• Giuseppe T Rosini (Referee) & Joseph Barisic (Defendant) to US Bank, 24635 Main Road (1000-109-1-16) (R) $780,000
• Noel Sheppey & Robert Annabel to Walter Wilm & Jocelyn Suglia, 4633 Stillwater Avenue (1000-137-3-6) (V) $750,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Mijan Corp to Lukas Pellizzi, 318 5th Avenue (1001-4-5-15) (R) $1,190,000
• William & Brenda Donahue to Kimberlee Hanson, 312 5th Avenue (1001-4-5-14.001) (R) $875,000
JAMESPORT (11947)
• Elizabeth Yenetchi & Donald Walter to Windy Holdings LLC, 71 South Railroad Avenue (600-90-1-12.002) (R) $420,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Patrick Thomas to Judd Walencikowski & Sonja Renander, 3445 Wickham Avenue (1000-107-9-10) (R) $999,000
• Rachel King & James Seaman to Rachel King, 255 Woodcliff Drive (1000-107-7-26) (R) $35,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Jorge Solorzano & Cayetana Quintero to Wilbert Muralles & Veronica Duarte, 767 Union Avenue (600-85-2-110) (R) $980,000
• Edward & Susan Forte to Robert & Janis Leonti, 32 Summerfield Lane North (600-45.01-1-32) (R) $635,000
• Martin & Darlene Troge & Tela Troge to Valeriane & Alina Kobiashvili, 914 Parkway Street (600-123-1-9) (R) $575,000
• Judith Hennenlotter to Luis Pineda & Rosa Guazhambo, 627 Roanoke Avenue (600-126-1-52) (R) $535,000
• Dolf Holdings LLC & VR1982 LLC to Cesar Garcia, 553 Raynor Avenue (600-125-1-9) (R) $500,000
• Karl Johanson & Erika Reicherter to AMC Quality Construction LLC, 90 Sunrise Avenue (600-111-3-10) (R) $425,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Marratime Capital V LLC to Alex & Caitlin Heller, 2215 Laurel Avenue (1000-55-6-36.002) (R) $2,400,000
• Michael Singer & June Keenan to Brendan & Allison Galligan, 1710 North Bayview Road Extension (1000-79-6-3.002) (R) $2.250,000
• Scott & Julia Osler to Bryan & Theresa Prosek, 2335 Minnehaha Blvd (1000-87-3-55) (R) $2,150,000
• Conway Family Trust to Christine Tan & Judy Teeven, 6005 Hortons Lane (1000-54-7-21.008) (R) $1,805,000
• Calverton LI Holdings LLC to Maria Melendez & Sandra Avalos, 605 Grove Road (1000-135-3-50) (R) $700,000
• Scott & Julia Osler to Bryan & Theresa Prosek, 2480 Minnehaha Blvd (1000-87-3-57) (V) $600,000
• Russell McCall to Southold Estates LLC, 305 Chardonnay Drive (1000-51-3-4.010) (V) $600,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.) Giuseppe T Rosini (Referee)