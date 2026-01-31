Shelter Island Justice Court: Jan. 31, 2026

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

JUSTICE COURT

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Oct. 20, 2025 as reported by the court. Judge Stanley I. Birnbaum was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Frederick Azevedo, crosswalk violation, $50.

Flavio Chavez, undersized scup, $25 fine plus $75 surcharge.

Renee N. Fondacaro, crosswalk violation, $50.

Jeffrey A. Franzoni, driving while intoxicated, $500 plus $260.

Dorie Hagler, crosswalk violation, $50.

Eric Kraus, crosswalk violation, $50.

Brennan K. McGrath, insufficient personal flotation devices, $40.

William C. Reimer, crosswalk violation, $50.

Diego M. Segarra Segarra, crosswalk violation, $125.

Fran L. Taubman, crosswalk violation, $50

John C. Urgiles, crosswalk violation, $100.

William M. Warn, driving while intoxicated, $500 plus $260.

Arthur R. Williams, harassment, adjourned in contemplation of dismissal.

A bench warrant was issued for Yeison A. Gonzalez for traffic violations.

Deemed a scofflaw was Brendan P. Carroll for unlicensed driving.

Franklin A. Villatoro Canales was arraigned on charges of unlicensed driving and vehicle equipment violations.

Twenty-six cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar.