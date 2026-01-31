What is that? Jan. 31, 2026

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Roger McKeon emailed us to identify last week’s photo (see below) as “the 9/11 memorial beam by the Center Firehouse.”

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

On Facebook, Cynthia Michalak, Carleen Washington, Lynda Steinmuller and Rich Zaun all correctly ID’ed the photo.

Shelter Island’s 9/11 memorial is to remember the terrorist attack on America 24 Septembers ago.

Standing in the field next to the Center Firehouse, the Island’s memorial is an iron girder from Ground Zero, its only adornment a brass Fire Department insignia and the number 343, a reference to the number of firefighters who died on 9/11.