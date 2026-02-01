Weather service: February arrives windy and cold

Daybreak at Shell Beach. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Shelter Island has dodged a bomb cyclone.

The severe weather event, which formed in the Carolinas and devastated large parts of that region, sped up the coast Saturday into Sunday but has moved east, away from the East End.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has said threre’s a possibility the area could get some light snow today of about half an inch.

It will be a cloudy, windy and cold Feb. 1, with a high temperature today of 26 degrees. Winds will be out of the north at 25 mph, gusting as high as 37 mph, bringing wind chills as low as 5 below zero.

Tonight, it will stay cold at 15 degrees, according to the NWS. The north winds will ease up a bit to 14 to 20 mph, with wind chill values between zero and 10 degrees.

There’s a chance of coastal flooding, with a full moon today affecting high tides accompanied by strong, sustained winds. High tides will peak today on Shelter Island at 9:36 a.m. and 9:55 p.m.