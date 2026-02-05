Annual HarborFrost comes to heat up the Hamptons

HarborFrost, the wintertime-themed mini festival happening throughout Sag Harbor’s business district presented by the village’s chamber of commerce, returns this weekend, and not a snowflake too soon!

Now in its 15th year, the fest kicks off this Friday, Feb. 6, with “The Taste of Sag Harbor.” The official kickoff party will be held Friday evening at the Sag Harbor Cinema, sure to set a winter wonderland tone for the weekend’s festivities. A ticketed event, guests for the event will be able to enjoy a curated selection of tastings from of the Harbor’s most beloved restaurants, with special drinks offered at the Cinema’s third-floor rooftop bar, The Green Room. Each ticket will also include complimentary wine and beer while supplies last along with one raffle ticket and a silent auction for some super cool items donated by the chamber’s membership. Tickets to “The Taste of Sag Harbor” are $60 for general admission and are available here.

On Saturday, HarborFrost proper, the day begins at 10 a.m. with a hike through Story Walk Trail along Mashashimuet Park and the Long Pond Greenbelt. Perfect for adults and kids of all ages, the walk clocks in at about 30 minutes. Those looking to participate should meet at the bleachers inside the park (located at the traffic light at corner of Main Street nd Jermain Avenue). For more information, call hike leader Dai Dayton at 631-745-0689.

Action going on closer to downtown include a morning cacao ceremony at Dragon Hemp Apothecary (108 Main St.), Frosty Face Bling at Stella & Ruby (144 Main St.), raclette with Alpina Swiss Bakery plus some live music from Friday Night Traditional and then, later by Woody Boley, at Kidd Squid Brewing Co (11 Spring St.), glitter tattoos at the Wharf Shop (69A Main St.) and hot cocoa poured by Boy Scout Troop 455 at the Windmill on Long Wharf. At noon on the south side of Main Street, Ice Memories hosts ice carving demonstrations.

Frosty sunset fun also includes fire dancing on Windmill Beach, featuring the one and only Keith Leaf and his Flaming Friends at 4:45 plus an Ice Party from Sagtown Après and Hampton Ice (located at Sagtown Coffee, 78 Main St.). Starting at 5:30 p.m., there’ll be hot soups and live music at Old Whalers’ Church (44 Union St.) for $10 a person.

All-day events include animated shorts playing on the cinema vitrines, with complimentary “Dreamy” hot cocoa samples and a culinary stroll sponsored by the Sag Harbor Society, where 50 bucks gets you tastings at each stop, plus a cash bar and a chef hat decorating contest with prizes. Space is limited so contact Charlie Canavan at 631-379-2169.

Finally, at 5:30 p.m., the festival culminates with World-Famous Fireworks by Grucci, sponsored by the Sag Harbor Yacht Club. The first family of fireworks, the Grucci’s are world-renowned for their perfect pyrotechnic artistry. And, if you feel like catching a killer show after all the festivities, head to Bay Street Theater (1 Long Wharf, 631-725-9500) for “Radio Alanis,” a tribute band to the first lady of 90’s alternative rock, Alanis Morissette.

For the full lineup of HarborFrost fun, click here.