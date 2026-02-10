Shelter Island Justice Court Report: Feb. 10, 2026
JUSTICE COURT
The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Nov. 3, 2025 as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.
Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.
Manuel A. Avila, undersized scup, fined $25.
Trevor J. Baroni, parking violation, $100 plus $25.
Edgar R. Escobar Perez, parking violation, $75 plus $25.
Rosa M. Guanga, parking violation, $75 plus $25.
Douglas J. Hart, disobeying traffic device, $150 plus $93.
Frances A. Johns, parking near a fire hydrant, $100 plus $25.
Jeffery Robinson, parking near a fire hydrant, $100 plus $25.
Marc Rocco, disorderly conduct, $100 plus $125 and forfeited weapons.
Virgina Weickart, disorderly conduct, $100 plus $125 and forfeited weapons.
Leah S. Winters, parking violation, $75 plus $25.
The case against William Q. Derrough was dismissed
The case against Sergio O. Catalan Ortiz was dismissed.
A charge of unlicensed operation against Charles W. Wyatt was dismissed on proof.
A contempt charge against Linda Zavatto was dismissed for six months in contemplation of dismissal.
A parking charge against Lorin K Weiss was dismissed on proof.
A parking charge against Taarin Shepley was dismissed on proof.
Charges against Sylvester Manor Educational Farm for no special event permit were dismissed on issuance of permits.
A criminal summons was issued for Luz K. Munoz for failure to appear on a traffic violation.
An arrest warrant was issued for Kristine A. Bartunek, who did not appear in court on several traffic violations.
Twenty-three cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar.