Shelter Island Justice Court Report: Feb. 10, 2026

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

JUSTICE COURT

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Nov. 3, 2025 as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Manuel A. Avila, undersized scup, fined $25.

Trevor J. Baroni, parking violation, $100 plus $25.

Edgar R. Escobar Perez, parking violation, $75 plus $25.

Rosa M. Guanga, parking violation, $75 plus $25.

Douglas J. Hart, disobeying traffic device, $150 plus $93.

Frances A. Johns, parking near a fire hydrant, $100 plus $25.

Jeffery Robinson, parking near a fire hydrant, $100 plus $25.

Marc Rocco, disorderly conduct, $100 plus $125 and forfeited weapons.

Virgina Weickart, disorderly conduct, $100 plus $125 and forfeited weapons.

Leah S. Winters, parking violation, $75 plus $25.

The case against William Q. Derrough was dismissed

The case against Sergio O. Catalan Ortiz was dismissed.

A charge of unlicensed operation against Charles W. Wyatt was dismissed on proof.

A contempt charge against Linda Zavatto was dismissed for six months in contemplation of dismissal.

A parking charge against Lorin K Weiss was dismissed on proof.

A parking charge against Taarin Shepley was dismissed on proof.

Charges against Sylvester Manor Educational Farm for no special event permit were dismissed on issuance of permits.

A criminal summons was issued for Luz K. Munoz for failure to appear on a traffic violation.

An arrest warrant was issued for Kristine A. Bartunek, who did not appear in court on several traffic violations.

Twenty-three cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar.