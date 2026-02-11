Some Islanders critical of Town response on ICE activities

More than 100 people attended a demonstration protesting ICE’s presence in Greenport and on the East End on Sunday, Feb. 8 at Mitchell Park in 15-degree weather. About 20 Shelter Islanders took the ferry over to attend. (Credit: Susan Binder)

Following last week’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions in Greenport, the Board of Education and Town Board tackled the subject at meetings this week in an effort to calm fears rippling through the Island.

Although Board of Education President Kathy Lynch’s words at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting seemed comforting to those attending, and Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams offered similar sympathies at the Town Board’s Tuesday work session, several attendees found fault with what they saw as too little too late.

“We love and cherish every student in our school community and our highest priority is keeping them safe and well cared for when they are here,” Ms. Lynch said. “The Shelter Island School is and will continue to be a welcoming, inclusive and safe place for all students.”

She noted federal and state laws require the district to educate all school age children, and the Supreme Court has held a child’s access to public education can’t be denied based on citizenship or immigration status, Ms. Lynch said.

“Schools are also required to follow federal civil rights laws that prohibit discrimination based on race, color, or national origin,” Ms. Lynch said.

The district has specific protocols in place, including restricting outside agencies from entering the building, Ms. Lynch said. Only Shelter Island Police, because of the trust built between school officials and officers, can be free to enter the building, she noted.

“If an agency does present a warrant, the district’s legal counsel will review it before any access would be granted,” Ms. Lynch said. “We are committed to supporting our students and families and to ensuring that our school remains a place where everyone feels safe and respected.”

There was no verbal response, with most of those attending the meeting there to talk about the school budget and their belief that the district should restore the Pre-K3 program in its budget considerations.

On Tuesday, Ms. Brach-Williams told Islanders who arrived at Town Hall for the meeting, seemingly to discuss concerns about the ICE activity, that she wanted to hear from the public about concerns and actions they had as the Town Board was contemplating a response.

The supervisor spoke about a letter that could be sent to the Department of Homeland Security, either from Shelter Island alone, or a letter that would be from all the East End towns and villages. She introduced Organización Latino Americana (OLA) Executive Director Minerva Perez, who spoke about how the organization, which originally focused its actions on the Latino community, has expanded to serve needs of the wider community on issues of health and safety. OLA offers mental health supports to adolescents without charge and spent $2 million on Chromebooks for youths who need them for school but can’t afford such purchases.

With the ICE activities in nearby Greenport, which resulted in ICE detaining Hugo Leonel Ardon Osorio, who worked for Marcello Masonry on North Ferry Road for more than 20 years, OLA became involved in the effort to find his whereabouts and that of two other Greenport residents who ICE arrested and took away.

Ms. Perez spoke about working to protect others, referring to a family hiding out in a basement for fear of being deported, and Greenporters keeping their children home from school for fear they would be detained.

“These actions, when they happen, are not normal,” Ms. Perez said about the violence and fear engendered in communities by ICE presence throughout the nation.

“We’re not just talking. We’re walking it,” Ms. Perez said of OLA’s activities. She said former assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. is on OLA’s Board of Directors, helping to define what towns and villages can do to protect their residents.

Several speakers said they wanted to hear from Police Chief Jim Read who has been vocal about his department working to protect Town residents and visitors. On the subject of ICE coming to the Island, the Shelter Island Police Department “will not be involved in its enforcement,” Chief Jim Read said in January 2025. But there were calls at the meeting for Chief Read to tell the people what their rights are and what guidelines they should follow to protect themselves from being swept up in an ICE raid.

Speakers wanted to know why it has taken several days for the Town to speak with the people and take action. “We need to know what our community can rely on,” one speaker said.

Councilwoman Liz Hanley said she is “deeply concerned” and the Board needs to use strong language in making concerns known. She noted that one of her responsibilities was working with a group, including Chief Read, on hazard mitigation and learned how local police are working to manage situations that threaten Islanders.

She agreed with some of the speakers who said faster response to ICE activities is vital and said statements from Chief Read at the session she attended should have been disseminated to the entire community. ICE actions interfere with every-day activities of Islanders, Ms. Hanley said.

It was noted that Shelter Island Police enforce the law regardless of a person’s immigration status.

Deputy Supervisor Meg Larsen said a unified response from East End political leaders is the strongest possible way to respond.

“We should be proactive, not reactive,” Ms. Hanley said.

“We need some strong legal guidance,” Ms. Larsen said.