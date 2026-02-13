Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 13, 2026

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Dec. 5, 2025.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Wendy & Lance Willumsen to Margaret & Peder Larsen, 20 Bowditch Road (700-14-3-53.005) (R) $990,000

SHELTER ISLAND Heights (11965)

• Nature Conservancy Inc to Buddy B LLC, 8B Lilliput Lane (700-21-1-78.010) (R) $1,700,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Lucas Baker & Daniel Wakeford to John Farrell, 3615 Vanston Road (1000-111-11-1.007) (R) $1,300,000

• Estate of Paul Kapustka to Wen Ev Co LLC, 875 Alvahs Lane (1000-109-1-26) (R) $975,000

• Jennifer Maye to Moosecove LLC, 910 Fleetwood Road (1000-137-5-7) (V) $525,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Modern Age Builders Corp to Denis & Mia Tarpey, 2350 Shipyard Lane (1000-38-7-8) (R) $2,770,000

• Sarah Ross to Marybeth McGaugh & Matthew Greenway, 1117 Cedar Lane (1000-31-6-29.001) (R) $2,000,000

• Nancy Pellegrino Trust to Nicholas & Mary Voulgaris, 2460 Shipyard Lane Unit 5G1 (1000-38.02-2-8) (R) $950,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Emmanuel & Evangelia Petrakis to NoFo LLC, 2515 Sound Drive (1000-33-2-2) (R) $1,550,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Estate of Edward Langton to Patrick Murphy & Rosemary Swedenburg-Murphy, 23 Center Street (600-89-1-47) (R) $1,150,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Estate of Jean Richards to Jennifer Alese, 17 Beach Road (600-71-2-7) (R) $1,895,000

• Julia Conway to Shivin Kwatra & Sameera Sabherwal, 300 6th Street (1000-126-1-9) (R) $849,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Sheila Gatto & Phyllis Haber to Anya Pozdniakov, 32 Blueberry Commons (600-109.01-1-32) (R) $440,000

• Local Property LLC to Sarv 30 Properties LLC, 799 Harrison Avenue (600-102-3-11) (R) $400,000

• County of Suffolk to Mohammed Siddiqui, 18 Hubbard Avenue (600-111-1-1.003) (V) $375,500

• Estate of Walter Semaschuk to Dmytro & Nadiya Artemchuk, 1031 Parkway Street (600-124-1-3) (R) $365,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Susan Raleigh to Erika Munter, 50 Summit Drive (1000-79-6-23) (R) $783,000

• Ruth Covatti Trust to Rosemarie Nuzzi, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 7D (1000-63.02-1-14) (R) $500,000

• Estate of Alan Doroski & Allison Latham to Lucy Cat 2 LLC, 500 Summer Lane (1000-78-9-21) (R) $407,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)