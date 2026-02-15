The Reporter goes to the Olympics

(Credit: David Daly)

Two year-round Shelter Island residents are volunteers at the Milan-Cortina Olympics this month. Benigno Gonzalez, right, in his full-volunteer uniform, holds the Reporter, while his husband David Daly snaps the photo in front of the famed Duomo in Milan.

They’ve enjoyed USA women’s ice hockey and figure skating as well as the opening ceremonies and hope everyone has been watching the Games back home.

