Annual Shrove Tuesday and Pancake Supper at St. Mary’s

A happy gathering for Shrove Tuesday at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Hall — good food and fellowship. (Credit: Lucy Browne)

Parishioners and neighbors of many faiths gathered Tuesday evening at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on Shelter Island for the annual Shrove Tuesday pancake supper, marking the eve of Lent.

Well attended and touched with light overtones of Mardi Gras, the event blended fellowship and celebration with tradition.

The custom dates back centuries, when Christians used up rich ingredients such as eggs, butter, and milk before the Lenten season of fasting and reflection.

Following the meal, blessed palm branches from last year’s Palm Sunday service were burned to create the ashes to be distributed on Ash Wednesday.