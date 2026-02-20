Fire destroys Smith Street house: One firefighter treated and released from ELIH

Fire raging at at a house on Smith Street Thursday as Shelter Island Fire Department volunteers battle the blaze. (Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island Department responded to a house fire at 19B Smith Street on Thursday afternoon. The Island firefighters battled the blaze for more than an hour before they brought it under control.

(Courtesy photo)

Upon arrival, first responders confirmed that the two occupants of the residence were not inside the home, while an active fire was ongoing within the structure.

Firefighters on the upper deck of the house. (Courtesy photo)

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services was on site but fortunately there were no serious injuries, although one firefighter was taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital and was treated and released, Chief Maximilian Pelletier said.

The emergency call was logged in at 3:33 p.m., Thursday.

Shelter Island Police were quick to close roads so the firefighters could get hoses laid down to feed the trucks at the scene. Greenport sent a truck and ambulance, and Orient also sent a truck.

After the fire was out, the Island firefighters remained on scene for several hours to ensure the fire that destroyed the house could be secured.

The Shelter Island Police Department, in coordination with the Shelter Island Town Building Department and Town Fire Marshal, is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire. At this time, the incident has been classified as non-criminal in nature.

The Reporter will have more on this story on this site when information becomes available.