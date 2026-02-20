Tracking the Island’s most prestigious endurance athlete

1. The Dolomitenlauf is Austria’s premier international cross-country ski marathon, held annually in Obertilliach, East Tyrol. Here are the skiers moments after clearing the starting line. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

In distance running, completing six or more of the Abbott World Marathon Majors is coveted. For cross-country skiing, there is the status of Worldloppet Master.

This January, I finished Austria’s Dolomitenlauf in the pristinely beautiful East Tyrolean mountain village of Obertilliach in the Lesachtal valley near Italy, known for being one of the top biathlon training locations in Europe.

James Marshall finishing Austria’s Dolomitenlauf in the pristinely beautiful East Tyrolean mountain village of Obertilliach. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Made up of the largest and most acclaimed national ski marathons in 20 countries from around the world, the Worldloppet awards Master status to those completing 10 of its races on at least two continents. Most of the races are 50km (31 miles) or longer.

The pause that refreshes. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

In 2019, I completed the USA’s American Birkebeiner (lovingly nicknamed the Birkie) in northern Wisconsin, and in 2023, Iceland’s Fossavatnsgangan in its rugged Westfjords region.

4. Skiers battling the elements, fatigue and staking out positions. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Returning to North America, this Valentine’s Day, I completed Canada’s Gatineau Loppet in French-speaking Quebec, just north of its national capital, Ottawa.

James Marshall after completing the Gatineau Loppet in Canada. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

With six races left to Worldloppet Master status, I have many adventures still ahead of me — from Japan and New Zealand to Europe’s longest and most revered race, Sweden’s 90km (56 mile) Vasaloppet.