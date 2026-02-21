Former Israeli hostage to speak in Sag Harbor

Yosef Chaim Ohana, who was held hostage in Gaza for 738 days. (Courtesy photo)

On Sunday, Feb. 22, the Center for Jewish Life in Sag Harbor is hosting former hostage Yosef Chaim Ohana, who will share how he survived 738 days in Hamas Gaza captivity.

He was abducted on Oct. 7, 2023 after helping the wounded at the Nova Music Festival. He will reflect on how he survived unimaginable conditions, sustaining hope in the face of darkness, demonstrating resilience of the human spirit and finding the inner strength to carry him through his incarceration.

Admission is $36, $85 for premier seating or $180 to include a reception. Doors open at the Center, 22 Long Island Avenue, at 10:30 a.m. with the program to begin at 11 a.m. followed by a noon reception. For reservations, visit CFJewishLife.com.