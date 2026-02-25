Shelter Island Police Dept. blotter: Quiet week before the storm

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters.(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENT

On Feb. 19, a truck driven by Kyle Anthony Watts of Riverhead was traveling on S. Ferry Rd. when it was struck by a deer. The collision killed the deer but caused no damage to the vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

A complainant was advised on Feb. 13 to contact the Building Dept. regarding unauthorized driveway usage. Officers responded to a leak from an outdoor burst pipe in Hay Beach on Feb. 14. On Feb. 15, police officers completed ice rescue training with the Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services.

Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Center on Feb. 15, with one verbal warning issued for inadequate tail lights, and in the Center on the 17th and 18th with no violations noted. Radar enforcement was conducted in Ram Island on Feb. 19. An officer responded to a downed cable wire in the Center on Feb. 16, moved the wire and deployed cones and notified Optimum. Police were alerted to a boat stuck in ice in the North Channel on Feb. 17; the boat had come free when police arrived. Police were contacted on Feb. 17 to address concerns over a recent ticket.

Firearms held for safekeeping were returned on Feb. 19 to an owner who walked into police headquarters for retrieval. The owner’s pistol license was confirmed valid by Suffolk County.

In other reports, police conducted school crossing duty; conducted well-checks; provided lift assists; and submitted order-of-protection and active warrant audits.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

An injured deer reported in the Heights on Feb. 14 was gone when an officer arrived. Responding to a report of a squirrel attacked by a dog on Feb. 15 in Hay Beach, the Animal Control Officer retrieved the squirrel to be cared for. An injured deer in the Center was dispatched by an officer on the 17th. Two birds reported distressed on Feb. 18 had gone when the ACO arrived.

ALARMS

On Feb. 19, police were alerted to a chimney fire at a Center residence. SIFD and Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services (SIEMS) were on the scene. The full story of the fire and response appears on page 5.

On Feb. 13, a residential alarm in Hay Beach was activated accidentally. Shelter Island Fire Dept. Chief Lechmanski confirmed a false alarm on Feb. 13 after a fireplace puff-back triggered a smoke alarm in Hay Beach. A fire alarm activated in Hay Beach on Feb. 18 was confirmed by SIFD to be a false alarm caused by a faulty battery. An investigation into an audible alarm reported in Hay Beach found no alarm, but a loud noise coming from an external heating fan.

AIDED CASES

SIEMS and Stony Brook Paramedic responded to two aided cases on Feb. 19. One person was transported to Southampton Hospital. One person refused medical transport.