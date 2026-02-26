Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Feb. 26, 2026

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org.

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

MONDAY, MARCH 2

Wholesome Hour, 3 p.m, Ages 10+, Unwind with cozy audio books and/or read-alouds, quiet, heartwarming stories, and calming activities — and of course, snacks! Sign up at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, MARCH 3

Ben Anna Band, 10 a.m, Ages 0-4, Enjoy music and toddler activities at the Community Center. Sign up at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

Reading to a Therapy Dog, 4:30 p.m, Ages 6+, Children take turns reading to Hannah, the therapy dog. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Sign up at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

Irish Soda Bread Muffins, Pick up Take & Make kits with all dry ingredients, at the library. Sign up at silibrary.org

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Vigil for Justice, 6 – 7 p.m. Outside Legion Hall. Islanders join other East End Towns gathering for justice and peace. Bring a flashlight or candle.

Talking The Bill of Rights, 7 p.m. Zoom. Library Director Terry Lucas and Mara Zonderman discuss their history, relevance and role in the founding of this country. Episode 2 in a series. Sign up at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Backyard Birding, 10 – 11 a.m. Mashomack Visitor Center. Learn about birds’ preferred foods and feeder types; an excellent chance for photos.

Repair Cafe, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m, Bring lamps, clothing, other items in need of mending to volunteers at the library. For information contact Kyle at 631-681-6846.

Shakespeare in Community, 12:30 p.m, Zoom, Antony and Cleopatra. Sign up at silibrary.org

Classic British Mystery Book Club, 2 p.m. Zoom. A Study in Scarlet by Arthur Conan Doyle. Sign up at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

Know Your Rights, 4 p.m. Zoom. Spanish and English speakers will help you understand your rights. Sign up at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Town Board Work Session,

Tuesday, March 3, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Conservation Advisory Council,

Tuesday, March 3, 7 – 8 p.m

WQIAB, Thursday, March 5, 6 – 7 p.m.