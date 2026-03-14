Call for organ donors: Islander needs a partial liver transplant

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

Shelter Island resident Amy McGorry, who’s been fighting two chronic liver diseases through most of her life, is now in dire need of a living liver donor, type O+. Such donors donate a portion of their liver, and it typically regenerates within 8 to 12 weeks.

Many Islanders know Amy as a member of a large, lively family who are active participants in the Island community. Amy has been a news anchor, physical therapist with a doctorate in the field, and a collegiate teacher.

Any healthy person between 20 and 60, with blood type O+, male or female, may be considered.

Visit nyp.org/livingdonorliver and type in Amy McGorry as the recipient in the questionnaire with the birthdate 10/17/1969. The Weill Cornell transplant team will guide and support the donor through the process.

If you cannot be a donor yourself, spreading the word is helpful, as a potential donor may learn how their gift can become a lifesaver.