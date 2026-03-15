Girls getting a chance to play a team sport: Coach is a teacher and a motivator

The 2026 Shelter Island girls junior high basketball program. Back, row, from left, Coach Erin Baskin, Rosmery Vasquez Diaz, Ariebella Cronin, Brookelyn Gulluscio, Adriana Campos. Front row, from left, Larkin Morehead, Amara Cajamarca Goodale, Kathy Torres-Garcia, Angela Lopez Guzman. Not pictured, Lida Kendall-Posner. (Credit: Cindy Belt)

Late winter is a quiet time for school sports. With the boys and girls high school basketball teams wrapping up their seasons in early February, the only team normally in action is the girls’ junior high basketball squad. This year, similar to the younger girls volleyball season, it took the form of an intramural training program instead of an interscholastic team.

With the low numbers of girls in the 7th and 8th grades, there weren’t enough athletes to field a team. However, Shelter Island School is very creative at providing opportunities for its students. By offering an intramural program, the 6th grade could participate, getting instruction, having fun and preparing for a competitive program next year.

Coach Erin Baskin headed up the basketball program, which had nine athletes consistently participating.

The practices focused on skill development and some game play. The final practice of the season was a fun blend of mini-competitions, where the players could compete and cooperate to gain points. The laughter and camaraderie were great to see.

Coach Baskin remarked on the enthusiasm of the young athletes. “I was so impressed with this group’s willingness to learn and try things even when they seemed impossible,” she said. “They always did it with a smile and were so encouraging and supportive of one another. They were dedicated and really wanted to get better. They were also able to express when things were hard or confusing to them. As a coach, that is so helpful because it helps me to tailor our practices and activities to better suit their needs and goals.”

Indeed, a poll of what skills they had learned prominently featured learning to shoot properly and practicing the technique for a layup. One player’s honesty likely reflected what others were thinking: “I learned what a layup was.” Learning to shoot 3-pointers was also a favorite skill.

The thing that most girls liked the best? “Playing games!”

The purpose of a program tailored for young athletes is different than a high school team. Coach Baskin said, “My goals are to instill the same love that I had/have for basketball in our athletes. It is such a high energy game that I know our girls will be great at if they stick with it. So many of my greatest memories come from my time playing basketball and I am hopeful that our girls will be able to have a similar experience. As a coach I want to give them the confidence and skills that they need to succeed. Basketball teaches you a lot about yourself, whether it’s work ethic, consistency, perseverance or dedication. I hope they will take those skills and apply it to all areas of their lives.”

As the girls happily gathered following the final practice, I asked if they liked a favorite basketball player. Their answers ranged from amateurs to professionals — “My brother. My dad. Paige Bueckers. UConn Women’s team. Steph Curry.”

Coach Baskin smiled as she heard the names from some of her favorite teams. A long-time fan of the UConn women, whose work ethic and style of play she admires, she also supports the Golden State Warriors.

Coach Baskin is optimistic about this enthusiastic group. “Looking towards the future I hope that this group of girls will stick with basketball in the years to come and we will be able to build our program and truly compete in our league,” she said. “They have the willingness and have improved so much in a short period of time already. I can only imagine what great things we can accomplish if we keep working hard.”