Shelter Island students selling shamrocks to support Muscular Dystrophy Association

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Island students will be selling shamrocks for a good cause. (Courtesy photo)

At this time every year, students in Shelter Island’s National Honor Society sell shamrocks to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). MDA provides health care and support services for adults and children with neuromuscular diseases.

Muscular Dystrophy involves the wasting away of muscles and is progressive. It cannot be reversed, although some medications and treatments can slow the disease. One million Americans and their families are affected.

Between now and March 17, the NHS is selling Green Shamrocks for $1, or Gold for $5.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy photo)

If a student asks if you would like to purchase one, please write your name on the green side for $1, or the gold side for $5, and send back with your donation c/o NHS (Mrs. Mahoney). Shamrocks will also be available in the school lobby. Checks can be made payable to SI School.

To help supporters envision what their donation can provide, here are some examples:

• Medical visits to the Physical Therapist, Occupational Therapist or Respiratory Therapist, $150

• Diagnostic work-up fees, $300

• Medical Equipment Repairs, $500

• One week at the MDA summer camp, $80