A plant devours students: Have no fear, the school’s spring musical is here

Rosie Hanley and Henry Springer rehearsing the Shelter Island School’s spring musica, ‘Little Shop of Horrors.’ (Credit: Charity Robey)

This year’s spring musical, “Little Shop of Horrors,” would be a must-see even if it wasn’t an annual showcase of Shelter Island’s student talent.

With spot-on comedic timing, exuberant acting and some of the best singing ever to ring out on the school’s stage, the Shelter Island Drama Club is weaving a story of love, death, kindness, abuse and a large plant who doesn’t mind eating people.

When I visited during the last full week of rehearsals before the spring break, the show was already coming together beautifully. Jesse King was wiggling and waving as she fine-tuned the choreography and Sara Mundy’s gentle instruction brought out the best in the cast’s strong voices.

The flesh-eating plant, surely the most compelling character in the show, was created in infant and full-grown forms by Peter Waldner, and the students who get to control, interact and give voice to the plant are lifted to comedic heights by Mr. Waldner’s inventiveness.

The production is directed by John Kaasik, whose genial-but-demanding presence as director has given generations of students the best experience of their Shelter Island school years.

Henry Springer as Seymour, holding a carnivorous plant in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ rehearsals. (Credit: Charity Robey)

The spirit of cooperation and mutual support is evident at rehearsals, where actors are there for each other, filling in missed lines, cheering for the belting solos, and encouraging each other in every way. This is Lily Potter’s second spring musical, and she said, “It’s always friendly competition. When callbacks come out when cast list comes out, no matter what, everyone’s super kind, considerate and always sweet.”

For Rosie Hanley, who plays Audrey, there’s something extra special about playing this leading role. Her big sister, who is now a college graduate, played Audrey in a production of “Little Shop” when Rosie was in 7th grade. They are both thrilled that Rosie gets to reprise the role.

Performances are on Thursday, April 23, Friday, April 24, and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 26 at 3 p.m. in the school auditorium. Tickets are on sale now, Monday through Friday, during school hours in the lobby. $15 for adults, $10 for students; cash or check paid to Shelter Island School.