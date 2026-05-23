What is that? May 23, 2026

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Last week’s photo (see below) is a mystery to many, but not Ed Hydeman, who wrote to us almost immediately after we published the picture: “The pump house on New York Avenue next to Goat Hill.” Right on, Ed.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Roger McKeon described it as, “The well house for the Heights water system on New York Avenue,” and Cynthia Michalak, who knows her Island, wrote to us: “The pump house in the Heights, on New York Avenue.”

On Facebook, Carleen Washington was right on the money, and the photo sparked memories for Cathleen Roden Parsons: “It’s the Heights pump house — or the witches house — as we called it when we were kids.”

We asked Heights Property Owners Corporation General Manager Stella Lagudis for more information: “This is one of our five drinking water wells. Water is drawn from the ground by well, and then treated for potability before being distributed to our water district customers.”