Play Ball! Shelter Island Little League Season opens 2026 season

Shelter Island Little League is back. (Courtesy photo)

There’s nothing quite like the crack of the bat, the cheer of the crowd, and a sunny afternoon at the ballfield, and Shelter Island Little League is ready to bring it all back for another exciting season.

This spring, more than 45 young athletes, from Pre-K through 6th grade, are lacing up their cleats and taking the field in Tee Ball, Coach Pitch, Minors Baseball, and Minors Softball.

(Courtesy photo)

Our players are ready to play, and the community is invited to come cheer them on at Fiske Field and the Softball Field. Be sure to check out the published home game schedule for dates and times — there are plenty of opportunities to catch the action.

This season wouldn’t be possible without the incredible support of our volunteer coaches from the Shelter Island community and school, along with our generous team sponsors, as well as North and South Ferries for granting passage to visiting teams. Thank you for making this program such a positive experience for our players.

(Courtesy photo)

A special highlight this year will be the Minors and Softball teams’ second annual trip to Citi Field on May 31 to see the New York Mets, made possible through league fundraising and support from the Town and Recreation Department.

So grab a seat, bring the family, and enjoy America’s favorite pastime right here at home. We’ll see you at the field — play ball!

Little League Home Game Schedule (SI Fields Only)

Tee Ball – SIPBA vs. Oysterponds Dock & Dredge

• May 8 – SI — Fiske — 4:30 p.m.

• May 15— SI — Fiske — 4:30 p.m.

• May 22 – SI – Fiske — 4:30 p.m.

• May 29 – SI – Fiske — 4:30 p.m.

• June 4 – SI – Fiske — 4:30 p.m.

Coach Pitch – Katta Protective Service

• May 11 – SI – Fiske vs NF — 5:30 p.m.

• May 20 – SI – Fiske vs Sag — 5:30–7:00 p.m.

• May 26 – SI – Fiske vs Sag — 5:30–7:00 p.m.

• May 27 – SI – Fiske vs NF — 6:00 p.m.

• Softball – RLW4

• May 9 – SI – Softball Tournament — 10:00 a.m.

• May 20 – SI vs Artful — 5:30 p.m.

• May 27 – SI vs NFLL — 6:00 p.m.

• May 28 – SI vs Artful — 5:30 p.m.

• June 4 – SI – Softball vs Sag 1 — 5:30 p.m.

Minors Team 1: Smooth Edge Collision

• May 1 – SI – Fiske vs Sag — 5:30 p.m.

• May 5 – SI – Softball vs Sag — 5:30 P.m.

• May 18 – SI – Fiske vs NF Team 3 — 6:00 p.m.

• May 28 – SI – Fiske vs NF Team 1 — 6:00 p.m.

• Minors Team 2: Our Lady of the Isle

•May 5 – SI – Fiske vs NF Team 2 — 6:00 p.m.

• May 21 – SI – Fiske vs Sag — 5:30 p.m.

• May 29 – SI – Fiske vs Sag — 5:30 p.m.