Author tells tales about the mob: Talk and book signing at St. Mary’s

(Courtesy image

Join author Jeffrey Sussman on Friday, May 8, at 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church as he delves into “how the mob adapted to the murders of its bosses, failed hits, internecine wars and continued to thrive throughout the U.S. for most of the 20th century. ‘Mafia Hits, Misses, Wars, and Prosecutions’ is about pivotal events that changed the way the Italian-American Mafia has done business since its establishment in the United States.”

Jeffrey Sussman has built a body of work centered on organized crime, boxing and cultural history. Many of his 19 books examine the mob’s involvement and influence in the boxing world, rock and roll, Hollywood, Las Vegas and New York City. Titles in his “Rise and Fall of the Mob” series include “Boxing and the Mob,” “The Rise and Decline of the Mob in Hollywood,” “Big Apple Gangsters,” “Tinseltown Gangsters,” “Sin City Gangsters” and “Backbeat Gangsters: The Rise and Decline of the Mob in Rock Music.”

Mr. Sussman states his interest in organized crime started when he was 13. His father introduced him to an uncle named Irving who handed him an envelope full of cash for his birthday. He was told by his father that the uncle was a bootlegger during prohibition and was indicted but never tried for the murder of mobster Dutch Schultz. His mother cousin’s did business with some members of organized crime. In addition, a good friend of Mr. Sussman was the son of a bookie and the godson of Frank Costello, “the Prime Minister” of the underworld. After hearing many stories about gangsters, Mr. Sussman went on to interview them for his books.

In addition to writing about the mob, Mr. Sussman also wrote a book on handbag designer Judith Leiber and Power Promoting, a business marketing book based on his 12 years of teaching a university course. He is president of Jeffrey Sussman Inc. a marketing and public relations firm representing authors, publishers, entrepreneurs and professionals. The Shelter Island Public Library is pleased to present this free event, open to all.

Author tells tales about the mob

Talk and book signing at St. Mary’s

BY KARYN GINSBERG GREENWALD CONTRIBUTOR

Join author Jeffrey Sussman on Friday, May 8, at 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church as he delves into “how the mob adapted to the murders of its bosses, failed hits, internecine wars and continued to thrive throughout the U.S. for most of the 20th century. ‘Mafia Hits, Misses, Wars, and Prosecutions’ is about pivotal events that changed the way the Italian-American Mafia has done business since its establishment in the United States.”

Jeffrey Sussman has built a body of work centered on organized crime, boxing and cultural history. Many of his 19 books examine the mob’s involvement and influence in the boxing world, rock and roll, Hollywood, Las Vegas and New York City. Titles in his “Rise and Fall of the Mob” series include “Boxing and the Mob,” “The Rise and Decline of the Mob in Hollywood,” “Big Apple Gangsters,” “Tinseltown Gangsters,” “Sin City Gangsters” and “Backbeat Gangsters: The Rise and Decline of the Mob in Rock Music.”

Mr. Sussman states his interest in organized crime started when he was 13. His father introduced him to an uncle named Irving who handed him an envelope full of cash for his birthday. He was told by his father that the uncle was a bootlegger during prohibition and was indicted but never tried for the murder of mobster Dutch Schultz. His mother cousin’s did business with some members of organized crime. In addition, a good friend of Mr. Sussman was the son of a bookie and the godson of Frank Costello, “the Prime Minister” of the underworld. After hearing many stories about gangsters, Mr. Sussman went on to interview them for his books.

In addition to writing about the mob, Mr. Sussman also wrote a book on handbag designer Judith Leiber and Power Promoting, a business marketing book based on his 12 years of teaching a university course. He is president of Jeffrey Sussman Inc. a marketing and public relations firm representing authors, publishers, entrepreneurs and professionals. The Shelter Island Public Library is pleased to present this free event, open to all.