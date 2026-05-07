Shelter Island shopping, dining for Mother’s Day 2026

(Courtesy image)

Mothers will be grateful for gifts that show you know them, from their favorite shops on the Island.

Analy’s Salon — 631-749-4293 — Analy’s offers gift certificates for pampering Mom with beauty services, on Grand Avenue in the Heights.

Black Cat Books — 631-725-8654 — An eclectic collection of books, records and art on Route 114; a fun place to browse for Mom’s favorite author.

Bliss’ — 631-749-0041 — The Bridge Street store, open Fridays and Saturdays 10 to 5, Sundays 10 to 2 and Mondays 10 to 4, has Island home gifts, and casual apparel.

Dandy Liquors — 631-749-3302 — in the Center has a selection of wines and spirits to raise a toast to Mom.

Elli’s Country Store — 631-749-2844 — at 35 South Ferry Road. This shop has Shelter Island themed gifts, along with take-out foods. Closed Sunday, so plan ahead for Mother’s Day brunch.

Finley’s Fiction — 203-650-7616 — at 8 Grand Avenue, adult and children’s books; games, puzzles, and other gifts. Open Saturday, May 9 from 10 to 4.

Geo Jo Video — 516-532-8785 — Not only can you still find videos at this cheerful shop at 57 North Ferry Road, but candles and incense to lift spirits.

Marika’s Eclectic Boutique — 401-862-6607 — Browse this collection of gently used furnishings at 6 South Ferry Road for that perfect gift.

Marie Eiffel — 631-749-0003 — Breezy summer fashions and gifts in the boutique across from the market on Bridge Street.

Moussa Drame — 631-749-0799 — At the Dering Harbor Inn offers tennis and fitness instruction, always a thoughtful gift certificate.

Pure Thread – 914-262-1529 — on Bridge Street, this 2nd-floor fashion boutique’s got fresh and fashionable styles for Mom’s summer wardrobe.

Ram Design Home — 631-405-8155 — Beautiful gifts and art in this Bridge Street shop, curated by interior design consultants.

Shelter Island Flowers — 631-749-5240 —The new flower shop at 59 North Ferry Road will be open Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 5p.m.; 9 a.m. to noon on Mother’s Day. Call or visit shelterislandflowers.com/ to pre-order.

Shelter Island Hardware — 631-749-0097 — On Grand Avenue in the Heights; can help you find a special gadget — and garden supplies for Mom’s green thumb.

Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy — 631-749-0445 — Toys, toiletries, candles and Shelter Island-themed wear; cards and gift wrap.

Shelter Island Pilates & Barre — 631-749-5042 — On Grand Avenue, has gift certificates for private and group pilates sessions, and Barre class packs.

Shelter Island Wines & Spirits — 631-749-0305 — The staff of this Bridge Street shop is always helpful in selecting a wine or special spirits for gift giving.

Stars at White Oak Gardens — 631-749-2264 — Enjoy browsing home gifts and gourmet treats at Stars’ second location on Route 114 at Manwaring Road, where you’ll also find the coffees and pastries customers love at their Heights location.

TREAT MOM AT LOCAL RESTAURANTS: TAKE-OUT FOR HOME MEALS, TOO

Shelter Island is lucky to have a range of choices to celebrate Mother’s Day, from homey comfort to haute cuisine.

(Courtesy image)

1901 Grill — 631-749-5466, 26 Sunnyside Avenue: The restaurant at Goat Hill (Shelter Island Country Club) is taking reservations for Mother’s Day Brunch, at one of the loveliest spots on the Island.

Léon 1909 — 631-749-9123, 29 West Neck Road: Leon will serve a special Mother’s Day menu, taking reservations for times from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call or visit the website leon1909.com for reservation.

Opties and Dinghies — 917-822-1230, 87 North Ferry Road: Featuring an all-weekend special of lobster, plus sides, and two glasses of prosecco, for $100 a couple.

Shelter Island Slice — 631-749-9292, 3 North Ferry Road: Owner Frankie Venesina’s family friendly-place is popular for eat-in or takeout.

Vine Street Cafe — 631-749-3210, 41 South Ferry Road: Serving Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Vine Street is a cozy spot to enjoy classic cooking. Many of their popular dishes are also available in the VSC Market.

Rams Head Inn — 631-749-0811, 108 Ram Island Drive: In addition to serving Sunday brunch, the inn has special events planned for Saturday, including a cooking demo, dancing and dinner.

If Mom wants to stay in her coziest at-home wear, no problem. Reach out to these local spots for their popular take-out options:

Stars Cafe — 631-749-5345, 17 Grand Avenue: Stars always has a beautiful selection of pastries as well as soups and sandwiches. Now a second location across from the IGA carries all those specialties, as well as gourmet gifts.

Commander Cody’s — 631-749-1851, 41 Smith Street: Fresh seafood, fried chicken and ribs that can’t be beat.

Maria’s Kitchen — 631-749-5450, 55 North Ferry Road: Mexican cuisine plus salads, juices and smoothies. Garden seating available. Open seven days.

Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy Fountain — 631-749-0445, 19 Grand Avenue: For many Islanders, there’s no better breakfast than BEC from the counter.

Islander — 631-749-1998, 63 North Ferry Road: Home cooking, to enjoy indoors, outside if weather cooperates, or take home.

Marie Eiffel Market — 631-749-0003, 184 North Ferry Road: Gourmet French specialties, from morning pastries to prepared entrees, to make the perfect Mother’s Day meal at home.

Eccentric Bagel — 631-749-5363, 25 West Neck Road: Open on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. so you can order bagels and sandwiches in advance or pick them up on the day.