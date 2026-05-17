Apparent drowning at Wades Beach Saturday

(Reporter file))

According to Shelter Island Police Det. Sgt. Jack Thilberg, an 18-year-old male apparently drowned off Wades Beach a little past 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 16.

Police reported that the Pelham, N.Y. resident was swimming off the beach with a group of friends, when they decided to swim over to Shell Beach. The victim began walking out of the shallow water back to Wades Beach and his friends decided he was safe and lost contact with him.

He was discovered prone in the water, Det. Sgt. Thilberg said. Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services, the Fire and Police Department all responded to the scene and EMS volunteers attempted to resuscitate the 18-year-old. He was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Reporter will have more information on this site and in our Thursday, May 21, print edition.