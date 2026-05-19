Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Richard Boland

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Richard “Dick” Boland, Sr., a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, who peacefully departed on May 8, 2026, at the age of 94.

For many years, Dick and his wife Suzanne were very active members of the Shelter Island community, where they owned and operated the Bayberry Bed and Breakfast at 36 South Menantic Road.

Dick was born on July 30, 1931, in White Plains, N.Y., to Mildred and Edward Boland. He grew up alongside his brother Ken as the son of a police officer, a background that helped shape the values of integrity, discipline, and service that defined his life. He attended the University of Miami before proudly serving his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War.

Following his military service, Dick embarked on a distinguished 25-year career with the New York State Police. Rising through the ranks, he was promoted to major and, in 1975, became Commander of Troop A, headquartered in Batavia. He retired from the NYSP in 1979, leaving a legacy of leadership, strength, and dedication. He later brought those same qualities to Xerox Corporation, where he led the Corporate Security Department at Xerox Square in Rochester, N.Y.

Above all, Dick was a devoted family man. He shared a lifelong love and partnership with his wife, Suzanne Sutton Boland. Their marriage was built on loyalty, love, and a deep commitment to family. Even after Suzanne’s passing seven years ago, Dick carried her memory with him every day and often spoke of their life together with enduring affection. He looked forward to their reunion.

Dick cherished time spent with family and friends, especially hosting gatherings at their home in Fairport, N.Y. and Shelter Island as well as spending Spring seasons on Sanibel Island, Fla. for 30-plus years. Whether quiet moments for two or lively visits filled with children and grandchildren, these times reflected what mattered most to him — togetherness, love, and creating lasting memories. He and Sue were devoted New York Mets and New York Jets fans, faithfully supporting their teams through the years. He especially enjoyed watching Mets games on SNY and keeping up with highlights each morning.

Dick was also known for embracing technology to stay close to his family. Whether through FaceTime, his iPhone, or his Kindle, he took great joy in keeping up with the lives and milestones of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

The final decade of Dick’s life was especially meaningful, as he lived with his son Ed, daughter-in-law Alison, and their family. With the addition built onto their home, Dick and Sue remained at the center of daily family life — surrounded by love, laughter, and activity. From sports and bonfires to dinners and celebrations, it was a home filled with warmth. The family extends their deepest gratitude to Ed, Alison, Sutton, Payton, Libby, Major, Baxter and Steeler for creating such a loving environment in his later years.

Dick is survived by his daughter, Bonnie Sohl and her husband Mark; his son Richard Boland and his wife Paula; and his son Ed Boland and his wife Alison. He was a proud and loving grandfather to Mark Sohl Jr. (Evan Sohl), Alex Sohl, and Hannah Sohl; Richard Boland III (Kelly Boland), Shea Boland, and Marjorie Boland; and Sutton, Payton, and Libby Boland.

He was also a cherished great-grandfather to Archer Hanson Sohl, Declan James Boland, Stevie McKenna Boland, and Johnnie Jax Boland, whose lives and milestones brought him immense joy.

Dick will be remembered as a kind, generous, and steady presence — someone who was always there with a listening ear, a helping hand, and quiet strength. After the passing of his beloved wife, he remained the heart of the family, guiding and supporting those he loved with patience, resilience, and unwavering devotion.

He leaves behind a legacy of love that will live on through his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, and all who were fortunate to know him. He will be deeply missed and forever loved.

“A life of service, a heart full of love, and a legacy that will forever guide us.”