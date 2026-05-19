Final softball game and Senior Sendoff: Team’s spirit and drive never flagged

Pitcher Lauren Gibbs winds up while Maeve Springer is ready for action at first base. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

The Shelter Island JV softball team’s Senior Sendoff on Friday, May 15 started on a warm sunny afternoon. The Bayport-Blue Point team was running a bit late, but the gathered friends and family enjoyed the extra time since this game marked the final appearance of seniors Lauren Gibbs, Lexi Jernick and Lili Kuhr on their home field.

osters celebrating softball seniors Lauren Gibbs, Lili Kuhr and Lexi Jernick adorn the backstop at the final home game and Senior Sendoff. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Coach Lindsay Rando began her coaching career when the seniors were in 9th grade. She kicked off the festivities with stating how proud she was to watch them grow and develop both softball and leadership skills. Individual tributes by teammates followed, along with presentations of flowers and signed softballs.

The game got underway with Gibbs pitching and Lily Potter behind the plate. During this first stanza the growth of the team became apparent. Gibbs calmly caught a pop-up from the very first hitter. Potter was agile behind the plate, jumping high to snag a high ball. They worked together to cover home plate on a passed ball. The Phantoms are a talented team, but they were held to just one run before the Islanders took their at-bats.

School ball is about camaraderie, pushing yourself beyond your comfort zone and sportsmanship. As Gibbs cracked a shot which appeared to be a nice single, the BBP shortstop made a tremendous leaping backhanded catch. Applause and compliments rang out from the Shelter Island stands. It’s wonderful to see talent and perseverance, with the resulting joy, even if it’s for the opponent.

The 2026 Shelter Island School softball team. Back row, from left, Coach Lindsay Rando, Lily Potter, Elizabeth Weslek, Regina Kolmogorova-Weisenberg, Juliana Medina, Kylie Kuhr Leonard, Lexi Jernick, Lexi Bartilucci, Sadie Green-Clark, Makayla Cronin, Natalie Mamisashvili, and Maeve Springer. Front row, from left, Captains Lauren Gibbs and Lili Kuhr. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

The Islanders have been well coached to evaluate pitches and swing only on ones in the strike zone. Elizabeth Weslek showed patience and nerves of steel on a full count, allowing her to draw a walk.

The Islander team also showed some great decision-making on the field. A hit to the pitcher was deftly fielded and thrown home to save a run. A runner trying to steal home couldn’t make it under the tag. Natalie Mamisashvili made a nice stop in center field, then fired to first to try for the out. The throw was a second too late, but it was great to see that smooth delivery and quick decision making.

As a Phantom player struck out to end the top of the second, the rain started in earnest. Light at first, it was heavy enough to cause a rain delay. Shelter Island prides itself on providing opportunities for young athletes, allowing them to play two varsity sports per season. Several softball players were also on the cheer team. As parents and friends huddled under umbrellas or retreated to their cars, the girls were heard enthusiastically chanting crowd favorite cheers such as “Our Team is Boom Dynamite,” “Pump It Up” and “We Don’t Need No Music.”

After consulting the radar and both coaches, the ref resumed the game. Juliana Medina, a versatile player who saw time in right field, at shortstop, and second base in this game, has evolved into a more confident hitter. Her teammates helped with more aggressive base running.

Lili Kuhr took over pitching duties at the top of the third. She quickly fielded a soft ground ball, zinging the ball to first for an out, then struck out the next batter. Maeve Springer, who is visibly ready at the start of each play, made a nice stop at the hot corner at third. “Two! Two!” came the call. Although the double play didn’t pan out, a nice heads-up play at the top of the fourth — a caught pop-up and a tag on a player who had stepped off first base — was a nice highlight.

A new pitcher for the Phantoms had some speed on the ball, but Makayla Cronin and Lexi Bartilucci are not afraid to swing. While nice defense by BBP didn’t allow them to get on base, it was great to see their effort. Meanwhile, Potter was advancing. She got in a pickle in the bottom of fourth, trapped between third and home, but her fast feet and calm demeanor prevailed as the Phantoms dropped a throw and she raced home. Jernick and Regina Kolmogorova-Weisenberg gleefully recorded the run, which turned out to be the only run of the game.

Coach Rando had a fun time switching up the line-up so players could gain experience at different positions. Kylie Kuhr Leonard held down right field as Sadie Green-Clark made a nice stop in center field to hold a hard-hitting Phantom to a single in the top of the fifth.

In the end, the visitors prevailed 14-1. After the customary post-game handshakes, the Islanders gathered in the pitching circle with arms around each other. Coach Rando thanked them for a fun season, and they headed over to the sideline where some of the baseball players and pizza awaited them.

Coach Rando summed up the season: “As a whole, I’m really happy with the season. The players persevered through difficult weather and a lack of game opportunities from schools dropping their JV program. They improved tremendously throughout the season, especially with batting, getting some great hits in every game. They also made awesome double plays, tag outs on steals, and strong plays at home plate. Overall, they worked incredibly hard as a team, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Well said, coach. And congratulations to the team on a well-played season.