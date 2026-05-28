Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: May 28, 2026

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg:Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga w. Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Chair Zumba, Tuesdays, 11 a.m

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips,please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs,please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, MAY 30

StoryCraft, 10:30 a.m., Library. (Ages 2 – 5) Story, songs and crafts.

TUESDAY, JUNE 2

BenAnna Band, 10 a.m., Community Center. (Ages 0-4)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

Take and Make, all day, Coffee Filter Sea Shell Sun Catcher, Library. (Ages 3+)

THURSDAY, JUNE 4

Marshmallow Tower,4:15 p.m., (Ages 10+). Who can build the tallest and most structurally sound tower. Library.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, MAY 29

Talking the Bill of Rights, 6 p.m., Zoom. Library Director Terry Lucas and Mara Zonderman discuss its relevance and role in the founding of the country. Sign up at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, MAY 30

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., History Museum grounds. Saturday markets featuring vendors of local produce, crafts and refreshments, with musical entertainment.

Mashomack Post-Burn Truck Tour, 9 to 11 a.m. Join Cody-Marie Miller to witness how prescribed fire helps reclaim the health of the oak forest. Register by emailing [email protected]

Lost and Found, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., History Museum. Experts will evaluate your antiques, family heirlooms and treasures to tell you what they’re worth.

British Mystery Book Club, 2 p.m., Zoom. “Gaudy Night,” a Lord Peter Wimsey mystery.

SUNDAY, MAY 31

Historic Homes, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Zachary Studenroth presentation at the History Museum.

Dick Behrke Quintet,5 to 8 p.m., Featuring John Ludlow, Rams Head Inn.

Blue Moon Coastal Hike, 7:30 – 9 p.m., Mashomack. Through the woods, beside Bass Creek and along the beach Register by emailing Mashomack [email protected]

MONDAY, JUNE 1

Patriotic Home/Business Decorating Contest, 8 a.m., registration opens for American Legion Auxiliary Contest, continues through June 14. Details on Town website calendar.

Spice Club, Star Anise, pick up kit at the Library containing a jar of the monthly spice, and information about the spice, a recipe, and a link to the live virtual cooking class by Library Chef.

Mystery Book Club, 5:30 p.m., Zoom. “Ordinary Grace.”

THURSDAY, JUNE 4

New York History of Baseball, 6:30 p.m., Zoom. Explore the great players, iconic teams, legendary figures, and groundbreaking innovations that emerged from New York. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

Story of the Osprey, 3 – 5 p.m., Mashomack Manor House. Writer David Gessner will discuss their extraordinary recovery. RSVP to Olivia Waterhouse: [email protected] or 207‑752‑4602.

TOWN MEETINGS

Town Board Work Session,

Tuesday, June 2, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Deer & Tick Committee,Wednesday, June 3, 10 – 11 a.m.

WQIAB, Thursday, June 4, 6 – 7 p.m.