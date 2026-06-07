Island Voices: June 7, 2026

What place, moment, or experience on Shelter Island brings you joy or peace?

Lydia Martinez Majdišová

Seeing people happy. When someone comes back to thank us for a special cake, a celebration, or simply being there for them, it makes all the hard work worthwhile. My most peaceful moments are in the winter, at home with my family by the fire.

Marty Kappauf

One evening while returning from a fishing trip I watched the sun set as the moon rose over calm water. I drifted for a while. It was a moment of pure peace. Being on the water brings me joy, and so does spending time on the Island with my five grandchildren.

Jillian Kotula

Sailing around the Island. I find peace on the sailboat. I also love taking hikes through Mashomack. Sometimes I bring my knitting and sit on one of the benches just to be still for a while. Feeling the nature of the Island — the water and the land.

Sadie Green-Clark

I have a lot of family on Shelter Island, and my childhood here was so special because we’re so connected with nature. As the Island gets a little busier and times change, I can always rely on the beauty of nature here. My favorite time is dusk, walking along Manhanset Road, looking out across the farm fields toward Sylvester Manor and its windmill.