Gone Fishing: Fish are flowing in

Dancing bluefish at the end of a line. (Credit: Debbie Weaver)

Since I first started writing this column, I’ve been talking about how oddly cold the weather has been this spring, and our chilly Memorial Day weekend brought more of the same. Water temperatures aren’t consistently gaining in temperature like they should, but fluctuating weekly between April and May temperatures.

Even with the odd temps, the striped bass have arrived in serious numbers. Jessup’s Neck has held large concentrations of fish over the past week, with anglers reporting some of the most consistent action we’ve seen so far this season. Both the outgoing and incoming tides have produced fish. Diamond jigs, bucktails, and topwater spooks have all worked well for anglers as the stripers’ primary forage is bunker.

At the same time, the Gut and the Race are beginning to wake up as well. While the action there is still in the early stages, the first real groups of stripers are now being reported throughout the rips. Historically, once those areas begin producing consistently, the entire local fishery starts to settle into its summer rhythm.

The first bluefish of the season have also officially entered the bay. While not yet in full force, some larger class fish (up to 14 pounds) are being caught. Spring bluefish are one of the most exciting fish we get each year because of how aggressive they can be and electrifying to watch.

One of the most unique behaviors bluefish display this time of year is something fishermen refer to as “tailing.” On calm days, bluefish will sometimes sit high in the water column, slowly cruising along the surface with their tails partially exposed. They can appear almost lazy, casually moving through schools of bait before suddenly erupting into violent feeds. When this happens, they become an ideal target for topwater fishing.

There are few more thrilling ways to catch bluefish than throwing a silver or white popper in front of a tailing bluefish. While sometimes skeptical of an angler’s presentation, once one commits, expect an explosive and chaotic eat. Watching a large bluefish explode on a topwater lure in shallow spring water is something every Northeast angler should experience at least once.

While the striped bass and bluefish action have improved dramatically in recent weeks, some other local fisheries are still struggling with the effects of fluctuating water temperatures. Porgy fishing throughout the Peconics remains just “O.K.,” according to local charter boat captains who say dramatically inconsistent temperatures are making the fish unusually finicky. One day can produce steady action, while the next feels the opposite.

Weakfish are also beginning to show themselves, although they too seem hesitant to fully commit to the bays just yet. A handful of quality weakfish have been caught recently, but the fishery still feels slightly behind schedule. Fortunately, the increasing amount of bait now entering the bay should help accelerate things quickly. Bay anchovies have become noticeably more abundant. An increase in what anglers call “white bait” is usually a signal of the beginning of much better weakfish action.

Fluke fishing has also continued to improve, though anglers are still dealing with one frustrating trend. The ratio of short fish to keepers has been brutal. There are certainly more fluke around than there were even a week ago, but very few of them are keepers. Many anglers are catching fish consistently, only to find themselves measuring one short after another. Still, this increase in activity is a good thing since it keeps a late push of large fish still on the table.

And while much of the attention right now is focused on saltwater, the freshwater side of things has quietly been producing some exceptional fishing as well.

Fresh Pond has continued to give up impressive largemouth bass for anglers willing to put in the time. Multiple fish over 5 pounds have already been reported this spring, proving once again that the pond holds some truly quality fish. Like most freshwater bass fishing, success often comes down to patience, timing, and persistence, but those putting in the effort are being rewarded.

Beyond the fishing itself, the work being done by the Fresh Pond Neighbors Association has played a major role in improving the overall health of the pond. Over the past several years, the association has taken significant steps in combating algae blooms and restoring water quality, and the difference has become increasingly noticeable. Today, Fresh Pond is clearer and healthier than it has been in years, benefiting not only anglers, but everyone who enjoys spending time around one of Shelter Island’s most beautiful natural spots. Their continued stewardship of the pond has become an important part of preserving the area for future generations.

To learn more about their work, visit the Fresh Pond Neighbors Associations website: shelterislandfreshpond.org/