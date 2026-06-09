Strong showing by Islanders in Montauk Mile: Green brothers take top two spots

Islander Joshua Green breaking the tape at the June 7 Montauk Mile, setting a new course record. (Credit: Elitefeats)

Sunday was the 10th running of the Montauk Mile by the Old Montauk Athletic Club (OMAC). The race is a popular and prestigious East End annual event held on the first Sunday in June. The mile run is seen by serious runners as a good tune-up for the Shelter Island 10K coming up on June 20.

About 100 runners, joggers and strollers set out from the Montauk Fire Department, down Edgemere Street to the Montauk Brewery Company at Lions Field, which is exactly 5,280 feet, or one mile away.

Shelter Island was well represented. The Green brothers, Joshua and Jason — who even at their young ages are legendary Island athletes with wins in their hometown’s 10K and 5K events — took 1st and 2nd overall.

Joshua broke the tape and the course record in a time of 4:16.9. The old record was set by Sean Grossman last year in 4:21.21.

The top three finishers in the men’s division of the 10th annual running of the Montauk Mile, From left, Thomas Loeb-Lojko, Jason Green and Joshua Green. (Credit: Meredith Page)



Younger brother Jason, the 2023 Montauk Mile champion, was 10 seconds behind Joshua with a time of 4:26.2.

Thomas Loeb-Lojko of New York City rounded out the top three in a time of 4:44.8. Islander Eli Green finished in 5:55.7, good for 15th place overall. Brett Page took 3rd place in the 40-49 age group with a time of 7:14.4, and Toby Green (father of Joshua and Jason) was 3rd in his age group with a time of 9:14.4.

Women Islanders also had a very strong showing. Fourteen-year-old Amara Goodale, a member of the Shelter Island School track team, came in 8th overall and won her age division with the time of 6:30.4.

Lily Page was 3rd in her age in 7:12.3, and Lily’s mother Meredith Page ran extremely well in the time of 9:44.9, good for 2nd place in the 50-59 age group division. First place overall for women’s division was Mullane Baumiller of Sayville in 5:26.2.

Islanders who competed in the Montuak Mile. From left, Eli Green, Toby Green, Joshua Green, Jason Green, Amara Goodale, Lily Page, Brett Page and Meredith Page. (Credit: Laura Tuthill)

The race is a fundraiser event for the OMAC scholarship fund and to help fund the varsity cross country team at East Hampton High School to attend the Paul Short Invitational at Lehigh University on October 1.

All runners received Montauk Mile trucker hats for entering. And all finishers 21 years and older got treated to a free pint of MBC beer. Prizes came from the sponsors South Ferry Inc., The Montauket Hotel and Restaurant, and The Dock Restaurant on Montauk Harbor.