Shelter Island Lions support Legion and seniors

Lions Club President Chris Carey, left, presenting a $50,000 check for American Legion Mitchell Post #281 to, from left, Legion officers Sean Clark, Michael ‘Zack’ Mundy and Rich O’Halloran at Town Hall on June 8. The donation will go for renovations of the Legions’s hall. (Credit: Police Chief Jim Read)

The Shelter Island Lions Club has had “an excellent year” in its fundraising efforts,” its president Chris Carey told the Town Board at the June 8 meeting. Accordingly, he announced the Lions are providing significant support to two Island groups.

A $50,000 award to the Shelter Island American Legion Mitchell Post #281 will offset some of the initial expenses of renovations to the downstairs area the Legion members occupy in the Community Center building.

In making the presentation to Post Commander Michael Mundy, Mr. Carey noted the Legion isn’t just for members but serves the community, especially on cold winter nights when it offers a gathering place for community members to join together for parties and other events.

In thanking the Lions for their generosity, Mr. Mundy noted this is the 75th anniversary of the Post. The money will cover some work already completed, but there is more to do to upgrade the space, he said.

The Legion members have embarked on a 10-year effort, Mr. Mundy said. Bathroom renovations were done in Year One and kitchen renovations are in process this year, he said. Eventually the bar area and then bowling areas will be done, the commander said.

A second award for $20,000 will help offset the cost of a new vehicle to provide transportation for Island seniors. Mr. Carey noted he has driven seniors to medical appointments and on shopping trips. “It became a wonderful experience,” Mr. Carey said.

He expressed pleasure in helping to purchase a new vehicle. The Town and the Senior Foundation have each contributed $5,000 toward the purchase.

Fresh Pond remediation

Supporters of the Fresh Pond cleanup effort will be taking a step forward with another interim effort thanks to a resolution passed by the Town Board on June 8. The Town Board approved a contract with Solitude Lake Management for harvesting of undesirable and harmful aquatic vegetation, with the cost not to exceed $15,000.

The Fresh Pond Neighbors Association has agreed to reimburse the Town for the cost of the work.