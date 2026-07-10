A Heatherton Trophy Race for everyone

Division 1 sailboat Ghost heading downwind in the Heatherton Race. (Credit: Nigel Francombe)

Imagine a FIFA game between top ranked Germany and lowest ranked San Marino. Or The Washington Wizards having court supremacy over the NY Knicks. Or a donkey given a head start at the Kentucky Derby. Tough to contemplate but that is exactly what goes on in the world of PHRF (Performance Handicapped Racing Fleet) races.

Sailing has a bad rap as an elitist sport requiring lots of leisure time and ample economic resources. July 5’s Shelter Island Yacht Club (SIYC) Heatherton Race disproves that notion. An an aside, all of the club’s “big boat” races use the PHRF system, a mathematically derived formula that factors in a boat’s design, sails, and overall past performance.

PHRF handicappers can issue ratings certificates for almost anything that floats. It creates competition between sailors with the smallest budgets and those with unlimited ones. But, in all honesty, those with the funds for example, to buy new mylar sails instead of standard Dacron ones, have an edge. However, PHRF opens the door to those whose nautical skills surpass their check writing ability.

To participate in a PHRF race one does not need to be a member of a yacht club.

The smallest boats in the race were only 27 feet, the largest was 52 feet. Crew numbers were as little as three and as many as fifteen.

Sunday was an example of why weather forecasters are often the subject of derision. For days it was reported that winds would be a very light 4-5 knots. It is nearly impossible to sail and often torturous to be on the water in breezes that scant. However, the wind spirits came out and, from the moment the fleet left Dering Harbor for Gardiners Bay, there was plenty of breeze.

Each of the four PHRF divisions received their own course. The sailing instructions were issued via VHF channel 72 minutes before the start. Each division was given the location of a set of marks upon the water to follow. These are always upwind and downwind legs designed to test the skills of the sailors in each direction. The fastest boats had the longest courses. The goal of the race committee is always to try and have everyone finish as close as possible. No one wants to be out on the water hours after the other divisions are at the SIYC swapping tales, and quaffing libations.

The fastest elapsed time, despite having sailed the longest course, was Prospector’s at 1 hour 29 minutes. The slowest was Ida G at 1 hour 55 minutes (on the shortest course).

Winners:

Division 1

1. Prospector: Larry Landryand Paul McDowell

2. Ghost: Jan Sudol

3. Bravo: Sedgwick Ward

Division 2

1. Cloud 9: John Sommi

2. Pronto!: Harry DiOrio

3. UPBEAT: Stefan Feuerabendt

Division 3

1. Easterly: David Kriegel

2. Gypsy Moon: Doug Davies

3. Wyvern: Peter Swerdloff

Division 4

1. Starlight: Mike Rouzee

2. Jane: Peter Larsen

3. SIYC’s Sonar: Lynne WhippleThere are three more Big Boat PHRF races sponsored by the SIYC. If you have a boat,

you are most welcome. Just get a PHRF rating certificate from Eastern Connecticut Sailing Association (ecsa.net)

