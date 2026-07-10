Secret Service questions Mattituck farmer over ‘86 47’ sign above American flag

Douglas Cooper’s ’86 47′ sign above his flag on his farm. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Two Secret Service agents visited a Mattituck farm Tuesday after a sign posted above a large American flag drew attention online, Times Review has learned.

The federal agents pulled up in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee on Breakwater Road days after the Fourth of July holiday to pay a visit to Douglas Cooper, the longtime operator of Cooper Farms, according to video taken by his relative.

The pair questioned Mr. Cooper about placing the numbers “86 47” above Old Glory, according to the video obtained by Times Review.

The term has been used to call for the ouster of Donald Trump, the 47th president. The number 86 is generally associated with restaurant slang for a menu item being sold out or ejecting a disruptive customer.

But the phrase also has been tied to extremists calling for the assassination of President Trump, leading to the Secret Service’s arrival.

Mr. Cooper denied that was his intention during the roughly 15-minute conversation with the Secret Service agents, which began around 1 p.m.

He told the agents the sign represents his belief that Congress should remove President Trump from office, but if it doesn’t, “then I hope the public does, and that he gets voted out,” according to the video.

The agents also asked Mr. Cooper how long he’s lived in the area, if he travels to Washington, D.C., Trump Tower in Manhattan or political rallies, and about any other affiliations; he told Times Review in a brief interview Tuesday after the agents left.

On Wednesday, he added: “I think they did the right thing. They had a complaint, and they wanted to check it out.”

During the discussion, the agents noted that his massive flag might “get in the way of traffic” but left without forcing him to take down the 86 47 sign.

Secret Service agents left the farm after a roughly 15-minute discussion. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

“They were professional, polite and courteous,” Mr. Cooper told Times Review on Wednesday. “I had no concern because I knew that I was doing nothing wrong.”

A representative for the Secret Service declined comment.