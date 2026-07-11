Reporter editorial: Well done, Shelter Island

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

Islanders can rightfully take pride in the community’s salutes to the 250th anniversary of our nation’s independence that filled this past weekend.

July 4 saw a parade through the Center that entertained and inspired viewers of all ages. Bringing to life an idea proposed just months ago by Linda Springer, the parade reflected hours of volunteer labor to construct floats, decorate banners and celebrate the unique character of our community, whose history reaches far back before the Declaration of Independence.

From a ferryboat to a golf course, a hayride — and Uncle Sam on a Vespa — the parade portrayed scenes uniquely found on our Island. Costumed re-enactors marched and sang “Yankee Doodle” and Father Peter DeSanctis rowed a fishing boat in homage to his patron saint.

While the parade was a one-time event, that spirit of pitching in to achieve something for the whole community is something we’ve witnessed countless times, from the firefighters and EMTs on the front lines to volunteers stepping up to staff fundraising events.

The full weekend’s commemorations, from the parade to DAR members giving tours of Colonial patriots’ graves to the Voices of Valor concert created by Donna Emma, were made possible by volunteers contributing hours of work.

So take a bow, Shelter Island, and we know you’ll keep that generous spirit coming back for many an encore.