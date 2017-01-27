Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Guzzardi, Ivers

Anne Baker Woods Guzzardi

Anne Baker Woods Guzzardi died at her home in Nashville, Tennessee on May 19, 2016.

Born in Bronxville, New York to Samuel Baker Woods Jr. and Margaret Gill Woods (Hyde) on April 21, 1922, Anne was educated at Chatham Hall, Class of 1940, and Sweet Briar College, Class of 1944. Wife of journalist Walter Guzzardi Jr., who predeceased her in 2002, Anne traveled the world with him, living in Washington, Jakarta, Rome and Brussels. A life-long advocate for equity and civil rights, she was on the Board of Directors of the Citizens’ Committee for Children when living in New York.

Initially part of the summer crowd of the Island in the 1960s, Anne and Walter quickly became part of the life-long community of Shelter Island neighbors and families. They treasured the Island and the people who became part of their lives here.

Anne is survived by her children: Walter Peter Guzzardi III of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Richard Woods Guzzardi of Roanoke, Virginia; and Anne Banister Woods Guzzardi of Nashville; and six grandchildren.

A private burial was held in Petersburg, Virginia. Donations may be made in her memory to the Shelter Island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, PO Box 2016, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

A. Willard ‘Will’ Ivers Jr.

A. Willard Ivers Jr. of Port Washington, New York died on Thursday, January 19, 2017 after a long illness.

Will was born in Paterson, New Jersey on February 23, 1929. His parents were Ruth Dennis Ivers and A. Willard Ivers Sr. of Glen Rock, New Jersey. Will’s summers were spent at his maternal grandparent’s house on St. Mary’s Road until 1934 when his parents had a house built on Tuthill Drive on Ram Island.

A graduate of Admiral Farragut Academy in Pine Beach, New Jersey, Will attended Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey. Together with his one brother, F. Kenneth Ivers II, he worked at A. Willard Ivers, Inc., the family ship brokerage firm started by his father in 1944, specializing in the worldwide ocean movement of forest products, molasses and petroleum, until his retirement in 1994.

Will met Phyllis Fawcett Stover on Shelter Island in 1946 and they were married in 1951. The couple had five sons: Christopher Kenyon, Scott Stover, A. Willard Ivers III, Lee Ludlow Ivers and Jeffrey Ludlow Ivers. Jeffrey predeceased his parents in 1962.

Will was an active member of the Shelter Island Yacht Club, having joined as an adult member in 1957. In the “Lightning class” he won a seasonal championship in the late 1950s. Together with his close friend, Bob Brechter, Will organized the club’s Waterfront Committee, which later became the Marine Committee, with Will serving as chairman for nine years. Will also served a two-year term as Rear Commodore and was an award-winning active member of the Race Committee for 14-plus years.

