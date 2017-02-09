Blizzard forecast predicts 12 to 16 inches of snow

The National Weather Service’s (NWS) latest blizzard warning for Suffolk County predicts 12 to 16 inches of snow Thursday.

The warning remains in effect until 6 p.m.

Winds are estimated to be 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. The NWS described travel conditions as hazardous and dangerous due to poor visibilities, with whiteout conditions. Local power outages from downed trees and power lines are also likely, the alert states.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 20s, with wind chills between 10 and 20 degress.

The weather forecast as of 5 a.m. Thursday calls for “snow and freezing rain, becoming all snow after 7 a.m.” Snow could be heavy at times and some thunder is also possible, NWS said.

