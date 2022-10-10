Magnificent October weather continues

Autumn’s mirror. Geese over Coecles Harbor one day this week. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The string of beautiful autumn days and nights will continue today, Columbus Day, for Shelter Island.

The National Weather Service (NWS), is calling for sunny skies with a high temperature of about 65 degrees. The winds out of the west will be calm at about 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight, it will remain mostly clear, according to the NWS, with a low around 55 degrees and the westerly winds will be light and variable.

Another beautiful part of October is the Hunter’s Moon, which has been illuminating our evenings and nights and was full last night.

The moon rising over West Neck Harbor.(Peter Semmelhack)

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says it’s known as the Hunter’s Moon “because it signaled the time to go hunting in preparation for the cold winter ahead. Animals are beginning to fatten up ahead of winter, and since the farmers had recently cleaned out their fields under the Harvest Moon, hunters could easily see the deer and other animals that had come out to root through the remaining scraps, as well as the foxes and wolves that had come out to prey on them.”

Even if you’re not a hunter (or an Old Farmer) you have a front row seat to one of the most magnificent celestial productions of the autumn.